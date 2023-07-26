Musician and theater buff Alex Smith seeks to make a statement

A Rochester transplant as of 2017, Alex Smith has graced the stages of several Rochester-area and Twin Cities venues. His performance expertise includes his role as a solo singer-songwriter, a band member, an actor, plus more.

What’s more, Alex works as a music instructor at Pure Rock Studios where he teaches voice, guitar, bass, piano and ukulele. He can most recently be heard as co-host of the Maidenless podcast, or in his solo music project, SuperViolentAnime.

If you’re theatrically inclined, he shares that this fall he will be performing in "Matilda" at the Rochester Civic Theatre and playing guitar for ‘Tick … tick, BOOM!’ at the Rochester Repertory Theatre.

Sum up your style.

A knee-jerk reaction to 12 years of private school uniforms.

What do you think your look conveys to others?

That I’m comfortable with myself and not afraid to wear my emotions on my sleeve.

Motto you live by?

For a long time it was, “Fake it ‘til you make it.” … Lately though, it’s changed to, “Done is better than perfect.”

How does your role as a musician impact the way you choose to dress?

Musicians always make statements with what they wear, and actors wear costumes when they perform. So I guess you could say when I’m offstage, my clothing makes a statement about who I am and what I enjoy; and onstage, what I choose to wear aligns with the theme of whatever it is I’m performing.

What makes your style "uniquely you"?

I think my hair is a big part of it, and my height. I also impulsively buy T-shirts on Instagram.

Best purchase you’ve ever made?

I bought a knockoff “Suprem” hat on Ebay when I first listened to (hip-hop group) Odd Future. It had a loud pattern and when you took a second look, you could see what an obvious fake it was. It started a lot of conversations and usually got a laugh from anyone in the know.

Any coveted hand-me-downs?

My grandpa gave me his pair of genuine snakeskin boots that make an occasional appearance, along with his signature silver dollar belt buckle and 10 gallon hat. Cowboy Alex is a rare sighting.

Wardrobe staples?

Jockey underwear; every outfit needs a good foundation. Also black socks … don’t wear white socks.

Any tattoos?

A few but only on my back. My favorites are the names of Archer’s manservant’s brother “Dicky” and the wee baby “Seamus,” and a recreation of Francisco Goya’s “No Te Escaparas” woodcut done by Rochester’s own James Dahnert.

Thoughts on shopping secondhand?

Any time I go to a new city, I hit up their resale shops. Pack light so you can take home three new outfits that embody that area, and for the price of one new.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

Skinny jean overalls.

Repeat purchases?

Vans. I know the exact timeline for when they will fall apart but I can’t stop buying them.

Thoughts on the style scene in the region?

"Little House on the Prairie," but make it pricey.

Parting thoughts or advice?

Wear what you feel good in, but remember that you tend to get what you give, so maybe glance at a reflective surface before you go out, and ask, “Is this what I’m trying to receive out in the world?”

Alex J. Smith on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

