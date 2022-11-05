My succulent plant is thriving now that it's seen the light

My string of bananas houseplant benefits mightily from supplemental light support. As we prepare to fall back an hour this weekend and daylight savings time comes to its annual conclusion, it’s an opportunity for all creatures to prioritize access to adequate light — literal and metaphorical.

A couple years ago, early in the summer of 2020, my houseplant collection was rapidly growing. Plant propagation had become a new hobby, and the shelves throughout the house were brimming with all sorts of greenery. That June I purchased a small string of bananas (scientific name: Curio radicans). At the time, I knew very little about how to properly care for succulents.

Naively, I stuck the petite string of bananas in a big glass jar without any holes. I didn’t know about the importance of well-draining soil. I eventually repotted the dwindling plant and stuck it alongside some other succulents. The pot sat in the dining room, a part of the house receiving negligible light. The plant managed to persevere, but by last winter, all that remained was a tiny little stem with just a few banana-shaped leaves.

The succulent was experiencing etiolation, which is a term to describe what happens to flowering plants when they’re deprived of light. During etiolation, the flora uses its remaining energy to stretch toward whatever light it senses. For my string of bananas, the stems became weak and stringy, and the leaves turned pale.

Early last spring, I decided to stick the plant under the basement grow lights with all the outdoor garden seedlings. The string of bananas started to thrive. Over the course of several months, the plant grew and expanded. By June, it was ready for a bigger growing container, and it spent the whole summer basking in natural sunlight on the back porch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that the overnight temperatures are regularly below freezing, the plant is back indoors. There are no windows in the house that provide quite enough light to meet its needs, so I’m periodically putting it under grow lights for a bit of time every week; so far, so good.

Emily Carson's string of bananas houseplant is thriving. Contributed / Emily Carson

Plants need adequate access to light, and people do, too. Take a little time to consider what habits and practices are illuminating for you. Exercise. Meditation. Therapy. Fellowship. Hobbies. Spiritual practices. There are a multitude of luminous pathways to explore.

Consider, too, your personal etiolation symptoms. Once we are able to recognize our own unique signals of depletion, we can better manage and rebuild our reserves. Some plants become spindily. Others lose their leafy luster. How can you tell when you’re stretching too far?

As I gaze upon my sweet string of bananas today, I’m reminded that this plant has come a long way. Not only has it been propagated a dozen times, the parent plant continues to produce new healthy stems and leaves each week.

I don’t know what the winter will hold; there will likely be some trial and error as I attempt to identify the amount of water and light that works best. As human beings, we may need to do some experimenting in the months ahead, too. Maybe it’s a good time to order a light box. Or perhaps now is a chance to sign-up for a membership to a local museum, gym, library or other energizing environment.

Sources of light make growth possible. May the falling back of the clock be a reminder to us all to identify sources of illumination — and then bask in their glow.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .