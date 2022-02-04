SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle

Mythology tells tale of love, betrayal for Auriga

Most constellations just don't look like what they're allegedly supposed to be, but Auriga -- a lopsided pentagon -- takes that to the limit.

By Mike Lynch
February 04, 2022 11:00 AM
SW DIAGRAM A FOR FEB 4-6, 2022.jpg
Constellation Auriga
Contributed

Auriga is one weird constellation.

It resembles a lopsided pentagon, but according to Greek and Roman mythology, Auriga outlines a retired championship chariot driver carrying a mama goat slung over one of his shoulders, with little kid goats in the crook of his elbow.

Most constellations just don't look like what they're allegedly supposed to be, but Auriga takes that to the limit.

Auriga is a hard-working constellation. He toils in our Rochester evening skies every night, although he takes much of the summer off.

This time of year, Auriga is perched high in the south-southeast sky in the early evenings, nearly overhead.

Auriga is a prominent member of the gang of bright winter constellations I call "Orion and his gang." Look for the lopsided pentagon just above the mighty constellation Orion the Hunter.

The brightest star in Auriga is in the upper right-hand corner of the pentagon. That's Capella, the fourth brightest star we can see in our night sky. It's a little over 42 light-years away, with 1 light-year equaling almost 6 trillion miles.

According to one of the Greek legends, King Oenomaus was the ruthless ruler of a mighty kingdom. He had a beautiful daughter, Hippodameia, who had many suitors who wished to marry her.

King Oenomaus didn't think any young man was worthy of her. Anybody who even tried to meet her met their death. King Oenomaus challenged every young man wooing Hippodameia to a chariot race. If the suitor won the race, he would win the hand of the young princess. But, if the suitor lost, he would be killed by slow torture. Since Oenomaus had the fastest horses in the land, he routinely out-raced every young man and disposed of them afterward.

One day though, Pelops, son of Hermes, the messenger of the gods, came to race for the hand of Hippodameia, and he got some extra divine help from the other gods. They were sick of the king's slaughter.

Pelops was provided a chariot that would sprout golden wings to ensure victory. As added insurance, Pelops also paid off Oenomaus's chariot mechanic Myrtilus to betray the king. Myrtilus replaced the "lynchpins" of the Oenomaus's chariot wheels with copies made of wax. In return for his betrayal, Pelops promised half of the kingdom to Myrtilus once the king was dead.

Oenomaus started the race neck-and-neck with Pelops, but about halfway to the finish line, the golden wings popped out of Pelops' chariot. The king was left in a cloud of dust. Oenomaus cracked his mighty whip, commanding his horses to go faster and faster. That caused the wheels to fly off, and Oenomaus was dragged off to his death.

Pelops proceeded to marry Hippodameia and live happily ever after with the Queen of the kingdom.

Myrtilus was happy for the new couple, but he still wanted his half of the kingdom. Pelops welched on his promise though. When Myrtilus confronted Pelops, demanding his share, Pelops stalled him, claiming that his lawyers were drawing up all the papers and they'd be ready in a few days. Myrtilus was satisfied with this explanation and started walking off. Just as he did, Pelops, with his inherited godly powers, kicked Myrtilus so hard in the derriere that he went flying into the heavens and magically became the constellation we know today as Auriga.

No one knows exactly how the betraying chariot driver got the mama goat and baby goats on his shoulder, but the leading theory is that shepherds added them as they watched their flocks by night.

SW DIAGRAM B FOR FEB 4-6, 2022.jpg
Uranus will be viewable, with a telescope, on Monday, Feb. 7.
Contributed

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

