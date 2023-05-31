New faces, new foods at Rochester Farmers Market

Are you looking for hanging flower baskets or flats of pansies or impatience? What about freshly baked scones, fruit tarts and breads? Rhubarb and asparagus?

You'll find all of these and much more Saturdays at the Rochester Farmers Market.

You're wrong if you think it's too early; not so. You've got so much to choose from, already your market basket will be overflowing. These next weeks even more will be coming in, thanks to the almost 100 vendors, including almost 20 new ones. All who will all be selling produce, meats, fruits, jams, baked goods and lots of plants and flowers, both fresh and dried. If it can be grown, picked, pickled, baked and jammed, it will be there. Among the newest ones to look for:

Miss Marvelous's Sourdough. Marlys Carney offers a wide selection of sourdough breads in a variety of flavors including plain, bacon, berry, jalapeno cheddar and garlic Asiago. She also offers cinnamon, pecan rolls and croissants, all sourdough, as well as granola laced with dried fruits. She won't be there every week, but you can order at macarney2016@gmail.com.

Opal Kasten brings specially decorated cookies as part of her business, Sugar Abode. These are all made from scratch and decorated with Royal Icing. Not only are they beautiful to look at but they are tasty. When you stop there, all your will power will disappear. I liked that the eggs going into the cookie batter are from chickens she raises. sugarabode@gmail.com.

Blossoms on the Prairie features Nicole Kruger's flower bouquets and heirloom vegetables including tomatoes and string beans. She starts everything from seeds and uses no herbicides or pesticides. Kruger describes her bouquets as "elegant and high-end." She is especially known for her Dahlias. A late-comer, look for her booth the end of July and through August at the Wednesday markets. Mark your calendars. She'll be joining Leslea Hodgson of Root Prairie Galloways and Pat McBride of Twin Oaks Orchard.

Look for Emily Root and her booth, Golden Roots Flower Farm. She brings wrapped dried flower arrangements as well as some in jars as well a wide assortment of both annuals and perennials. All have been started from seed by her. Root also brings a variety of baked goods.

Duck eggs will be available at Wead's Farm to Table booth. When was the last time you saw those? Harlee Wead will also bring locally raised goat and poultry meats. Also coming but later in the season will be Rick and Sally Sarran of Sarran Salsa. Hydroponic vegetables and produce will be offered from Tony and Kathy Rahe of Rahe's Sunshine Hydroponic Farm. David McRoberts also brings hydroponic produce. Home-grown produce will be offered by Ted Kimble.

What makes the Farmers Market so special is not just the amount and quality of what is offered but that every vendor selling there must live and grow/raise products within 50 miles of Rochester. Also all foods must meet applicable Minnesota State Department of Health regulations. In addition, all are reviewed and approved by the Market's Board of Directors.

Through the summer special events take place. A Health and Wellness Fair will be held June 10 and June 24. For more up-to-date information, check out rochfarmmkt.org .

Saturday market hours at Graham Park are 7:30 a.m. to noon until Oct. 28. Wednesday markets are 3-6 p.m. starting June 14 to Sept. 27, also at Graham Park.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .