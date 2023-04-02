'Nice and beautiful' features showcase these million dollar Rochester homes

ROCHESTER — The grandeur of this “very unique property” starts when people pull up to the southwest Rochester home.

The custom-built home breathes “nice and beautiful” in the “very grand entry,” as realtor Hanan Absah of Coldwell Banker Realty described. The five-bedroom and five-bathroom home at 1303 Wicklow Lane SW was built in 2004.

The vaulted ceilings from the entryway extend into the living room, though, some of the best features are in the basement. The basement has heated floors, a sauna, a “huge kitchenette” and a wine cellar room, Absah said.

“It’s really not many houses you will find in Rochester like these homes, unless custom built, it’s very rare to find,” Absah said. The home is listed for $1,474,900.

On the 1.08-acre property, Absah said the private, circular backyard patio with an outdoor fire pit is great for enjoying time with family and friends. Nestled amid the tree-surrounded lot, even the garage is tucked back among the trees.

“You can see the moon when it’s full from your inside living room,” Absah said about the large-scale window views. “That’s very unique.”

The two-story home shares many luxury features, from the master bedroom suite to the marble entryway floors and interior and exterior sound system.

“The finishing, the space, the square footage, the features of the home, it’s all like luxury, high-end appliances,” Absah said. “You can tell the minute you walk in that house … the quality is there and the craftsman is very different and unique than any other home in the market.”

The vaulted ceilings in the living room include largescale windows at 1303 Wicklow Lane SW in Rochester. Contributed / Coldwell Banker Realty

Ornate wood details are also featured in the home at 1303 Wicklow Lane SW in Rochester. Contributed / Coldwell Banker Realty

3916 Mayo Lake Road SW

With elements of a resort, the home at 3916 Mayo Lake Road SW shares a dream home vacation with a spa, workout area and automated window coverings and light controls. The home is part of the Reflections on Mayo Lake Second community built in 2017 just off Salem Road SW.

While the panoramic lake views mock those hoping to dip their toes in the refreshing water, the beach access to Mayo Lake and an outdoor shower are ready for summer. The theater room and sauna are cozy options for the remainder of winter.

The five-bedroom and five-bathroom home is listed for $1,700,000.

A resort-like home at 3916 Mayo Lake Road SW in Rochester features a spa, workout area and automated controls for the window coverings and lights. Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester

The lower-level sauna at 3916 Mayo Lake Road SW in Rochester. Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester

A spa retreat in the primary suite at 3916 Mayo Lake Road SW in Rochester. Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester

W744 State Road 35, Fountain City, Wis.

Another home’s waterfront view showcases the Mississippi River at W744 State Road 35 in Fountain City, Wis. The home, built in 1955, sits on a 4-acre lot with concrete stairs and grassy areas built into the natural landscape.

Glowing natural light soaks the home with windows and decks in the front. The home also boasts two garages attached to the home’s two levels.

The three-bedroom and three-bathroom home is listed for $1,000,000.

The west-facing windows and front yard decks share views of the Mississippi River at W744 State Road 35 in Fountain City, Wis. Contributed / Edina Realty

Glowing natural light soaks the home, including a reading nook area, at W744 State Road 35 in Fountain City, Wis. Contributed / Edina Realty