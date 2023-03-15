Nordic style for 2

A profound love of Scandinavian Design and Scandinavia inspired Louise and Walter Hanson to move from the St. Louis area 40 years ago and open The Nordic Shop in downtown Rochester.

After all, the Med City's international and cosmopolitan atmosphere combined with the region's Nordic heritage means the pair couldn’t be happier with that move in a northerly direction.

“Walter and I met at Lindenwood University outside of St. Louis where I was in school and where he worked part time on vacations,” said Louise, explaining that her husband attended the University of Kansas. “I never expected to meet a young man with Nordic roots in St Louis.”

Louise’s family emigrated from Norway settling in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Walter’s family came from Denmark and Norway with his parents settling around St. Louis.

After Louise completed a degree in communications and art with a semester is Copenhagan, she ran their first shop in St. Charles, Missouri, while Walter finished his degrees in architecture and architectural engineering. Then they saw their compass point to Rochester.

Today, their shop sees the grandchildren of their first customers while steeped in all local things Norwegian: Walter serves on the Rochester Downtown Alliance board. Louise is a contributing writer for The Norwegian American Newspaper and she is on the Board of Trustees for Vesterheim, the National Norwegian Museum in Decorah, Iowa.

Please introduce us to your style?

Louise: Mine is European with a little bit of casual chic. That being said, it is also Scandinavian.

Walter: Definitely of a European vein with a classic look and a little bit of ‘30s and ‘40s glamour. And a reflection of our love of all things Scandinavian.

How do you define Scandinavian style?

Louise: Scandinavians can be very understated in their personality and how they dress, not wanting to call attention to themselves. There is a lot of black and white in the clothing and natural colors from nature. A bright scarf, tie or other accessory is a quiet addition to one’s personality.

Walter: On the soft goods side of Scandinavian, there are two things. One is that there is no such thing as bad weather only bad clothing. And, less is more.

What do you hope your style communicates?

Louise: That we respect Scandinavian values, especially in the areas of practicality and sustainability relating to climate.

Walter: That we espouse the Scandinavian heritage of and attention to functionality and quality.

Do you ever find yourselves looking alike style wise?

Louise: Walter and I like similar colors and have similar items in our wardrobe. But we try not to wear the same thing on any particular day.

Walter: Whoever gets dressed first in the morning, usually me, gets dibs on what to wear. We both like the reds, whites, blues and neutral tones of black and gray. The winters generally see us in our Scandinavian sweaters.

Walter, please tell us about some of the sweaters you both wear and sell?

Many of them are from Dale of Norway and today some of the designs are Louise’s. Dale named us their premier store. Some of the styles are iconic and some include newer patterns. Louise was asked by Dale to help with design details and she has created cuff designs, edging and patterns.

Classic Scandinavian jewelry pieces from Walter and Louise Hanson, owners of The Nordic Shop, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Louise, please talk about the silver jewelry you wear and sell?

Silver jewelry is timeless. The feel and the weight of the pieces make it a joy to wear. Silver jewelry can be difficult to produce because the metal is very hard. I studied jewelry design while in Denmark and had the opportunity to visit studios such as Georg Jensen, known for timeless and complicated designs. It was a thrill to sell designs from these vendors when we started in business. Since, we have enjoyed going to the designers’ studios when we are in Scandinavia. And over the years, Walter has augmented my collection.

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Louise: I have always really loved winter. But I do like spring and summer and the points of transition in between.

Walter: I like all four seasons. Winter is a little more interesting, allowing a broader spectrum of options. There is nothing more comfortable than wool and it also regulates the body temperature. But the summer colors tend to be brighter and more vibrant in their range.

Would you tell us what is important to you in the way of footwear?

Louise: I have to wear comfortable shoes, as in retail one is always on their feet. When not helping customers, I am working on displays and attending to other tasks. I do not sit down during the day. I have a pair of Icebugs from Sweden, which have metal studs. These are outdoor boots, which guard against falling on ice. And I do have a pair of Austrian boots with red laces which I wear in the store many days. They are warm and waterproof outdoors and comfortable indoors.

Walter: I am like Louise, something that is comfortable all day. I have been adding more of the Helly Hansen footwear into my closet and they are very comfortable and can carry me through whatever weather.

You have said your home is a mirror image of your style. Just have to ask if your six-year-old cocker spaniel is as well?

Walter: His name is Haakon Harold, after the first Viking king.

Walter and Louise Hanson, owners of The Nordic Shop, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

