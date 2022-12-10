Nostalgia and wood toys

Growing up you had your favorite toys and kept them in a special place just for you. Now as an adult you see them in antique and thrift stores, on eBay and other selling sites, and you shout out, “Hey, I had that.”

Or maybe you still do have some and wonder what to keep or possibly buy. You are now a vintage toy collecting adult.

At thrift stores

Brenda Jannsen at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona said wood toys are special.

“Many were handmade by parents, grandparents or great-grandparents. They were built with love and built to last for generations," Jannsen says. "We currently have wooden trucks, a duck on wheels, a wagon, and even a helicopter. Most are priced in the $15 range. They make excellent gifts for any youngster.”

A few of the wooden nostalgic pull toys made and sold at LARK Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota. Contributed

At Mantorville Square in Mantorville, Paul Larsen says, “We have a nice selection of colorful vintage wooden toys ranging in price from $15 to $35.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Erica Thilges, manager at New Generations of Harmony in Harmony says they have a wide selection of wood toys ranging from a 1945 set of Tinker Toys for $20 to a variety of Fisher Price pull toys from the 1960s and 1970s ranging from $12-$58, plus a set of Holgate Railroad Blocks from 1969 priced at $69.

"Wooden children's toys are a fun bit of nostalgia for many of us," Thilges says. "They were designed to last, so you'll still find them around.”

Wooden toys for girls and boys

Handcrafted toys are made today by TLC Toys, Inc. in Ramsey, Minnesota.

The letters stand for "tender loving care," according to Jim Barthel, president of TLC Toys. The company has approximately 40 volunteers, some of whom work in the shop, some who work from their own homes, which allows them to perform "many of operations we do in our shop such as building and painting."

Jim Barthel, president and volunteer of TLC Toys, Inc., in Ramsey, Minnesota, in front of donated wood inventory used to make toys. Contributed

Painting might be as simple as painting wheels a solid color, or as complex as painting an artistic design on a treasure box cover or a bank truck, he says.

"We are blessed to receive large quantities of beautiful hardwoods of various species including hard maple, cherry, mahogany, white oak, red oak, hickory, alder and poplar," Barthel says. "We also receive donations of 1-by-4 and 2-by-4 (inch) pine that have allowed us to create other fun toys like our Vacation Packs.”

Donors donate gallon cans of paint, Barthel says, and the company is always looking for bright colors that add so much to the look and the joy of the toys TLC Toys produces. Additionally, cash donations allow the company to buy those items that TLC doesn't have the technology to make on its own, like some wheels, axles and buttons.

So, overall how many toys has TLC Toys, Inc. donated? Barthel says, “Nearly 500,000 toys and our goal in 2022 is 20,000 toys. Organizations that help us by distributing our toys include Optimist Clubs, law enforcement organizations, churches, Catholic Charities, women shelters, food shelves, schools and other social organizations. And, no, our toys are not for sale.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miranda Gray-Burlingame, co-owner of LARK Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota, says, “We sell quality toys, puppets and marionettes; LARK's own handmade wooden pull toys, tin toys, Lego sets and trolls from Denmark. At LARK Toys, people come for educational, fun, healthy and safe toys."

People often come looking for toys they loved from their own childhoods, Gray-Burlingame says. That means toys such as jacks, Tinker Toys, Slinkys, marbles, tops and jacks-in the box.

"We do our best to offer plenty of open-ended toys that stimulate imagination and creativity along with so much more. Our Antique Toy Museum invokes delighted memories for LARK guests," she says. "Many of the new toys are bright and engaging and entertaining for a little while. The old-fashioned toys or more simple toys are simply tools that a child can use to express ideas or to try out stories. This sort of toy can last for years and years and grow as a child grows.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .