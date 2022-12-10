SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Nostalgia and wood toys

Columnist Sandy Erdman says wood toys bring out imagination in a child, and bring back memories for adults.

121022 Erdman 1.jog
A nice collection of colorful wooden toys found at Mantorville Square in Mantorville.
Contributed
Opinion by Sandy Erdman
December 10, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Growing up you had your favorite toys and kept them in a special place just for you. Now as an adult you see them in antique and thrift stores, on eBay and other selling sites, and you shout out, “Hey, I had that.”

Or maybe you still do have some and wonder what to keep or possibly buy. You are now a vintage toy collecting adult.

At thrift stores

Brenda Jannsen at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona said wood toys are special.

“Many were handmade by parents, grandparents or great-grandparents. They were built with love and built to last for generations," Jannsen says. "We currently have wooden trucks, a duck on wheels, a wagon, and even a helicopter. Most are priced in the $15 range. They make excellent gifts for any youngster.”

121022 Erdman3.jpg
A few of the wooden nostalgic pull toys made and sold at LARK Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota.
Contributed

At Mantorville Square in Mantorville, Paul Larsen says, “We have a nice selection of colorful vintage wooden toys ranging in price from $15 to $35.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Erica Thilges, manager at New Generations of Harmony in Harmony says they have a wide selection of wood toys ranging from a 1945 set of Tinker Toys for $20 to a variety of Fisher Price pull toys from the 1960s and 1970s ranging from $12-$58, plus a set of Holgate Railroad Blocks from 1969 priced at $69.

"Wooden children's toys are a fun bit of nostalgia for many of us," Thilges says. "They were designed to last, so you'll still find them around.”

Wooden toys for girls and boys

Handcrafted toys are made today by TLC Toys, Inc. in Ramsey, Minnesota.

The letters stand for "tender loving care," according to Jim Barthel, president of TLC Toys. The company has approximately 40 volunteers, some of whom work in the shop, some who work from their own homes, which allows them to perform "many of operations we do in our shop such as building and painting."

121022 Erdman2.jpg
Jim Barthel, president and volunteer of TLC Toys, Inc., in Ramsey, Minnesota, in front of donated wood inventory used to make toys.
Contributed

Painting might be as simple as painting wheels a solid color, or as complex as painting an artistic design on a treasure box cover or a bank truck, he says.

"We are blessed to receive large quantities of beautiful hardwoods of various species including hard maple, cherry, mahogany, white oak, red oak, hickory, alder and poplar," Barthel says. "We also receive donations of 1-by-4 and 2-by-4 (inch) pine that have allowed us to create other fun toys like our Vacation Packs.”

Donors donate gallon cans of paint, Barthel says, and the company is always looking for bright colors that add so much to the look and the joy of the toys TLC Toys produces. Additionally, cash donations allow the company to buy those items that TLC doesn't have the technology to make on its own, like some wheels, axles and buttons.

So, overall how many toys has TLC Toys, Inc. donated? Barthel says, “Nearly 500,000 toys and our goal in 2022 is 20,000 toys. Organizations that help us by distributing our toys include Optimist Clubs, law enforcement organizations, churches, Catholic Charities, women shelters, food shelves, schools and other social organizations. And, no, our toys are not for sale.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miranda Gray-Burlingame, co-owner of LARK Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota, says, “We sell quality toys, puppets and marionettes; LARK's own handmade wooden pull toys, tin toys, Lego sets and trolls from Denmark. At LARK Toys, people come for educational, fun, healthy and safe toys."

People often come looking for toys they loved from their own childhoods, Gray-Burlingame says. That means toys such as jacks, Tinker Toys, Slinkys, marbles, tops and jacks-in the box.

"We do our best to offer plenty of open-ended toys that stimulate imagination and creativity along with so much more. Our Antique Toy Museum invokes delighted memories for LARK guests," she says. "Many of the new toys are bright and engaging and entertaining for a little while. The old-fashioned toys or more simple toys are simply tools that a child can use to express ideas or to try out stories. This sort of toy can last for years and years and grow as a child grows.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .

Antiques & Collectibles — Sandy Erdman column sig

Related Topics: HOME AND GARDENSANDY ERDMANANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES
What to read next
Christmas cactus Dec. 10, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Christmas or Thanksgiving cactus, broken branches, cleaning houseplant leaves
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler explains the difference between Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti, gives tips for treating broken branches in the winter, and tells readers the best way
December 10, 2022 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Season’s sympathies: Christmas isn’t joyful for everyone
Columnist Dwight Boyum says that Christmas can be a grief-filled time for those who have lost a loved one.
December 10, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dwight Boyum
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Lost in the wilderness? Listen for God's voice in your life
Columnist Emily Carson says whether we're talking about an actual wilderness or just the unruly fragments of our lives, we must connect with God to survive in the wild.
December 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
120622.F.FF.GROWINGTOGETHER
Lifestyle
What if your pet eats your poinsettia?
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler writes, "Ohio State University tackled the poinsettia poison issue in 1971 with an extensive study in which rats were fed large quantities of poinsettia leaves, with
December 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler