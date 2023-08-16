Not the same old corny option

Some summer vegetables come onto the scene with great fanfare — perhaps none with the fanfare of sweet corn.

Right now, corn is the superstar and it is not disappointing. Despite of the lack of rain this growing season in some areas, this favorite has seemingly caught up and is just as tasty as in years past.

It's also one of the most versatile favorites from August through September. Think corn pudding, creamed corn, kernels added to pastas, corn salad and best of all, corn on the cob smeared with butter.

Now is the time for indulging in sweet corn.

Most of us have our favorite way of fixing it and even then there are options and opinions on the best way to prepare it.

How do you choose to fix this favorite? Dropped in a pot of boiling water? On the grill? Microwaved?

I decided to try some other ways to cook it since for years I've done the boiling water method. Would there be a difference in flavor and texture? There was, but only slightly. The first bite should be crunchy yet tender and flavorful, and the color a deeper yellow. To make this a fair trial I bought a half dozen ears from the same corn vendor at the Farmers Market. The results:

Microwaved: This, of course, was the easiest. Husks removed, then the ear wrapped in a damp paper towel. I started with 5 minutes and turned it half-way, adding another 2 minutes since the kernels still seemed hard. Everything is better slathered with butter, and this was very good but something appeared to be missing. Kernels seemed a little dry which may be because I added a few minutes to the cook time. Not my favorite. I'll try again.

Oven roasted: I'd never seen this done but it made sense. Preheat oven to 400. The cobs, with husks, are lined up right on the oven grates and roasted about 25-30 minutes. They are very hot so use a tong to turn them after about 15 minutes. Leave them in another 10 minutes. Take out and let cool for 10 minutes, then using a kitchen towel so you don't burn yourself, pull back the husk and silks. They come right off. This method seemed to enhance the corn's sweetness and the flavor was similar to corn on the grill. Try it.

Butter bath: An interesting variation on the old-fashioned boiling water method but with 2 cups of milk added to the water. A half stick of butter goes in as well. Why milk? It's said to enhance the flavor and texture. Not being much of a milk person I decided to try it anyway. The corn was delicious, juicy and sweet, but did the milk add anything? Not that I could taste. The butter was a great addition, the milk not so much. Kernels sweet, tender and slightly buttery.

Grilling: Using the grill, there are two ways to prepare corn, one without husks, the other with. For the first method, remove husks and silks, spray kernels with vegetable spray and place directly over medium-hot grill. Rotate when medium dark spots appear on kernels. Watch carefully, keep turning and corn should be done in 10-12 minutes.

Grilling with husks on is my new favorite. Remove some of the outer husks that may be dry, snip off the silks on the top, and soak cobs in water briefly (some folks don't do this step). Place directly on a medium hot grill and turn from time to time with tongs. When ready, the husks will be very dark, almost black. Allow about 25 minutes. Carefully peel off the husks. The end result was tender and sweet with just a hint of a smoky flavor. Some suggested wrapping the husked ears in foil and putting on the grill. I passed on that as I had just one ear left.

Boiling: Finally, the method most corn-lovers use and the most popular among corn vendors I spoke with: Adding the ears to boiling water with either a little salt or sugar in the water, proving again that simple is often still the best. It is fun however to have options to try.

So your corn is ready. Now what?

The obvious answer is bring on the butter. Other topping options include mayo, Parmesan cheese, soy sauce, pesto or sriracha.

Julie Herrera-Lemier shared a few topping recipes she prepares when corn is ready to eat. (If her name is familiar you might remember her as an extraordinary cupcake baker, a business she gave up a few years ago.)

If you can forgo the butter, her recipes are definitely worth a try. These Mexican versions have become extremely popular, really giving us a new take on this old favorite.

Elote, or Mexican street corn on a stick, is a great new way to enjoy your corn this season. Contributed

Elote, or Mexican street corn on a stick

(One recipe, two variations.)

4 ears of corn, shucked

1 cup Cojita cheese

1 small onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

2 limes, 1 juiced and 1 cut into wedges

Tajin (or chili powder)

Salt to taste

Cook ears of corn (boiled or grilled). While corn is cooking, in a small bowl mix mayo, sour cream and lime juice together. Once corn is ready add stick to corn to use as a holder and immediately brush on the mayo, sour cream and lime mixture. Sprinkle on a generous amount of the cheese. Sprinkle on the tajin, then add the chopped cilantro.

Esquites, or Mexican corn in a cup

Prepare corn boiling or grilling. In a large pan add butter, onions and garlic. Cook until translucent. When corn is ready, cool briefly and remove kernels from ears. Add kernels to the pan of the onion-garlic mixture. Add mayo and sour cream to the pan. Cook 5 minutes on medium heat, stir to mix. Add to cups. Squeeze lime wedge into cup. Add toppings: Cojita cheese, tajin (or chili powder), a lime wedge and sprinkle on cilantro.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'.