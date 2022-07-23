Nothing is as uplifting as a visit from a good friend

To share Rochester with an out-of-town friend is to fall in love with this city all over again. Alison, my Wartburg College roommate from way back in 2001, came to visit Justin, the dogs and me last weekend. We spent 48 hours catching up and savoring the flavors, sights and sounds of the Queen City.

Alison, who lives with her family in Grundy Center, Iowa, had last been up to visit prior to the pandemic. Much has changed in our community since then, and a steamy July weekend was an ideal seasonal backdrop for all sorts of adventuring.

Beginning around lunchtime on Friday, we kicked off the weekend with salads on the deck packed with produce from our garden (tomato season now in session). After a few hours of conversation, she and I headed downtown where we admired the work of local artists at the Threshold Arts storefront and stopped into several cafés.

I hadn’t explored downtown Rochester by foot for ages, and Alison’s visit was a reminder of the bliss of city sauntering. So often my strategy for getting around this town is based entirely on efficiency and getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible. It was nice to release the need for speed and instead step into the beauty of the present.

As we strolled around, we paused to appreciate the Peace Fountain and the “Boy with a Dolphin” statue. This community is home to many styles and forms of public art, and the Rochester Downtown Alliance makes appreciating it easier through their “ArtWalk” online directory downtownrochestermn.com/placemaking/artwalk .

Among our wanderings, a highlight was our stop to the Freedom Shrine. Resting within the grounds of Soldiers Memorial Field, the Freedom Shrine is a permanently mounted collection of 30 of the country’s important historic documents. The Rochester Area Exchange Club made the monument possible back in 2010. I learned about it last year after joining the local club for a speaking opportunity.

Alison teaches middle school history so I sensed she’d find the document selections of interest. Our time there proved to be important fodder for conversations we shared throughout the weekend about the meanings of nation, patriotism and freedom.

Saturday was jam-packed with joy. At every turn, Justin and I had opportunities to introduce Alison to the people and places that make Rochester shine. Alison and I ran the Quarry Hill “Run Wild'' 5K which supported scholarships for campers, and then all three of us scooted over to the Farmer’s Market where we interacted with a host of gracious, helpful vendors (and learned a lot about mushrooms). We encountered additional creative, engaging vendors hours later when we took Alison back downtown to the Night Market (happening every other Saturday this summer).

A visit from my friend Alison Steinmeyer, left, allowed Justin Stoll, right, and me to enjoy Rochester in ways we normally don't. Contributed / Emily Carson

With the sun beginning to make its way to bed, we continued on toward Taco Jed for food and the live music of The Walking Beat. Justin and Alison are both ice cream connoisseurs, so the evening had to end with a couple of scoops of Flapdoodles.

The visit concluded with morning worship, coffee at the co-op and brunch on the deck. We packed Alison a basket of vegetables and flowers from the garden, and then she headed south.

Summer weekends fill up quickly and weekdays do, too. Amid the routines of life, Justin and I often end up using free time to tackle household projects or visit family in Iowa. Having a special guest in town inspired us to set the tasks aside and make the most of summertime in the city.

During Alison’s visit, she and I did what we’ve been doing for decades. We laughed until our stomachs ached. We played until our feet were sore. We talked about politics, religion and everything in between. What joy that Justin and the pups got to be part of the fun, too, and it all happened here in Rochester, our home, a community for which there are so many reasons to give thanks.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .