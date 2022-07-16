Old Paint by Numbers art from the 1950s is a great collectible today

A dime store hobby turned most everyone into an artist. The popular paint by numbers after some 71 years since the first kit was introduced at the 1951 New York Toy Fair is still a very popular pastime, and the paintings by folks framed or unframed are great sellers.

Many Americans in the 1950s didn't have too many televisions, no computers and had the time and money to take up a hobby. At that point, Max Klein, president of the Palmer Paint Company in Detroit was looking for an idea that could make everyone and anyone an artist. Klein went to Dan Robbins, who was already making a living creating washable paint sets for kids.

Robbins, said he was interested in the challenge. After months of work, Robbins in his book “Whatever Happened to Paint-by-Numbers: A Humorous Personal Account of What it Took to Make Anyone an Artist”, he says, “I was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, who assigned his apprentices numbered patterns indicating where certain colors should be used. So why not do the same for anyone who wants to paint but does not have the talent to draw or mix colors? All I have to do is create a numbered outline and provide the corresponding numbered colors.”

The idea became a national craze, known as the Craft Master System, and Palmer Paint Company sold more than 12 million kits a year during the 1950s. Today most completed Paint by Numbers from the 50s are now being found in the attics and are all the rage, and Robbins' early images are treasured collectibles. A major exhibition was staged at the Smithsonian a few years ago.

The kits, which initially sold around $2.50 a piece and included three unpainted pieces, two brushes, thinner and a palette of colors. Today you can find vintage Paint by Number framed or unframed at flea-markets, thrift shops, yard sales, antique malls and the internet. Collectors find treasures for as little as $5 and upward to $350 for reproductions of masterpieces like Leonardo's La Gioconda, better known as “Mona Lisa.”

At the local shops

Diane Obrien, Second Time Around in Kasson, says, “We have a pair of Paint by Numbers for $38 for the pair in the downstairs room, rented by Oslo Antiques and Collectables.“

Neil Hunt at A-Z Collectibles in Winona, says, “I only have five framed paintings left in the shop. I have sold several in the last few months. Also, two kits unpainted but not too sure if the paint is still good. Some of my paintings are of a set of a boys nursing a sick dog, deer in the woods, swan on pond and the a black velvet of a horse head.”

“I love Paint by Numbers and do sell a lot of them,” says Sarah Kieffer of Sarah's Uniques & Jim's “Man”tiques in St. Charles. “They are popular and a fun way to decorate a craft room or any other space. Animals and angels seem to be my biggest sellers, selling around $8 to $40 price range.”

“Vintage Paint by Numbers are extremely collectible," says at New Generations of Harmony's Erica Thilges. “We do get them in frequently, but they never stick around long. Prices on our current Paint by Numbers range from $10.50 to $25.”

A highly collectible kittens Paint by Numbers painting found at the New Generations of Harmony. Contributed

Therapy by numbers

Researchers of the of the American Art Therapy Association found that 45 minutes of creative activity significantly lessens stress in the body. Today, Paint by Numbers are also for adults since creativity has no age limit, that’s why Paint by Numbers is made for everyone and no skills are required.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for your childhood, wanting a new hobby or if you simply want to relax and avoid the stress of life, then Paint by Numbers is perfect for you.

A painting of a horse Paint by Numbers found at Sarah's Uniques & Jim's "Man"tiques in St. Charles. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .