Olive Branch Church concert; Family Promise Rochester event; and more

Olive Branch Church (ELCA) will host a concert featuring Psalmist Richard Bruxvoort Colligan from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Gray Duck Theater.

The event is free for all. Olive Branch meets weekly on Mondays at Gray Duck. Gray Duck is located at 619 Sixth St. NW, Rochester. For more information, visit www.olivebranchcommunity.org .

Family Promise Rochester's benefit concert

Family Promise Rochester's annual concert and silent auction will be Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church.

The silent auction will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the concert will be from 1-3 p.m.

The concert will feature the Rochester Pops Orchestra, Zumbro Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines, Arioso Choir, The Lady Slippers Quartet, First Presbyterian Church Jubilate Deo Handbell Ensemble and more.

The event is free to attend and a freewill offering will be collected to support Family Promise Rochester. Family Promise Rochester is a local shelter and support program for homeless families with children.

The church is located at 810 Third Ave. SE, Rochester. For more information, please visit www.fprochestermn.org or call 507-281-3122.

Lenora's Thanksgiving Service to feature Brad Boice

Brad Boice will sing for historic Lenora Church's Thanksgiving service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Lenora Church.

The concert service is free and a freewill offering will be accepted. Attendees are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food to be donated to local food shelves.

Lenora Church is an ecumenical ministry of Lenora Pioneer Church Society. The church is located at 38571 Dove Tail Road, Lenora, about 5 miles northeast of Canton, Minnesota.

For more information, contact Mark Woodward at 507-346-2830.

United Women in Faith Fall Retreat

United Women in Faith will host its fall retreat from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Mazeppa Community Center, 278 First Ave. N., Mazeppa, Minnesota.

The event will feature bluegrass Gospel music from The Becky Schlegel Band and keynote speaker Cheryl Taylor will present the topic, "Where is God when I feel alone?"

The cost is $20 per person. For more information or to register, please visit www.mazeppaumc.org or call Ann at 507-696-3875.

