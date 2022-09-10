SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olive Branch to host open house; Rochester Christian Women's Connection to host luncheon

The open house and luncheon will be held the week of Sept. 12.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
September 10, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Olive Branch church (ELCA) is hosting an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the Gray Duck Theater back parking lot, 619 6th St. NW, Rochester.

The schedule is as follows:

5 to 5:20 p.m.: Live music in the theater

5:20 to 6 p.m.: Free barbecue dinner

6 to 6:20 p.m.: Cigar box questions, Q&A, door prizes

ADVERTISEMENT

6:20 to 7 p.m.: Dessert served

Leaders Rev. Lisa Janke and Richard Bruxvoort Colligan will be around to chat and answer questions throughout the evening.

There will also be art for sale from the Olive Branch Artist Collective, and a button-making station. Sign up for door prizes when you arrive, submit your questions to the Cigar Box of Wonder, and add to the church's collaborative art project. All ages are welcome.

Olive Branch meets weekly at Gray Duck on Monday evenings, with a free movie night once a month. They are not looking for members, and love collaborating with indie artists and folks from other faith communities.

For more information, visit OliveBranchCommunity.org or contact lisa@molive.org .

Rochester Christian Women's Connection to host luncheon

Rochester Christian Women's Connection's "Fall Excitement" luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

Kimberly Edson of the Rochester Public Library will speak on "What's New at the Library," and Elsie Frieson of Mount Lake, Minnesota, will speak on "Rescued and Restored." She will share on the question, "Have you ever been rescued or rescued someone else?"

The cost is $20 per person, and reservations are required by the Sunday before the luncheon. To make reservations or for more information, call Jan M. at 507-288-1144 or email Jan C. at shangilula@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITHEVENTS
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SW PHOTO FOR SEPT 9-11 2022.jpeg
Lifestyle
The Harvest Moon shines brightly this weekend and beyond
Full moons near the horizon appear larger due to the impact of the atmosphere.
September 09, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
1 (75).jpg
Lifestyle
It's time to get your dip on for football season, and this oven-baked recipe is a good start
Think of old-school garlic bread, the kind where the garlic smacks you in the face, strong and fragrant, topped with a mound of golden-brown mozzarella that still appears to be bubbling even after it has been pulled from the oven. Now combine those flavors in a dip and serve with toasted crostini.
September 07, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Old medical bill growing, and debt collectors won't budge
Columnist Dave Ramsey says don't deal with the attorneys looking to collect a fee, go back to the provider to work out a deal
September 06, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
making.V8.juice.5.jpg
Lifestyle
Lovina helps clean and prepare for church services
Columnist Lovina Eicher says as work is done, it is a joy to watch the little children play together.
September 06, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher