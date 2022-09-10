Olive Branch to host open house; Rochester Christian Women's Connection to host luncheon

Olive Branch church (ELCA) is hosting an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the Gray Duck Theater back parking lot, 619 6th St. NW, Rochester.

The schedule is as follows:

5 to 5:20 p.m.: Live music in the theater

5:20 to 6 p.m.: Free barbecue dinner

6 to 6:20 p.m.: Cigar box questions, Q&A, door prizes

6:20 to 7 p.m.: Dessert served

Leaders Rev. Lisa Janke and Richard Bruxvoort Colligan will be around to chat and answer questions throughout the evening.

There will also be art for sale from the Olive Branch Artist Collective, and a button-making station. Sign up for door prizes when you arrive, submit your questions to the Cigar Box of Wonder, and add to the church's collaborative art project. All ages are welcome.

Olive Branch meets weekly at Gray Duck on Monday evenings, with a free movie night once a month. They are not looking for members, and love collaborating with indie artists and folks from other faith communities.

For more information, visit OliveBranchCommunity.org or contact lisa@molive.org .

Rochester Christian Women's Connection to host luncheon

Rochester Christian Women's Connection's "Fall Excitement" luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

Kimberly Edson of the Rochester Public Library will speak on "What's New at the Library," and Elsie Frieson of Mount Lake, Minnesota, will speak on "Rescued and Restored." She will share on the question, "Have you ever been rescued or rescued someone else?"

The cost is $20 per person, and reservations are required by the Sunday before the luncheon. To make reservations or for more information, call Jan M. at 507-288-1144 or email Jan C. at shangilula@gmail.com.

