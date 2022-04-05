On the hunt for Easter sweets

What will the Easter Bunny leave in your basket this year? Most likely dyed and decorated eggs, a chocolate bunny, and assorted other sweets, right?

This year, manufacturers have outdone themselves with new flavors and varieties, despite shortages and soaring costs of sugar, milk, and cocoa as well as logistics and labor issues. Checking around, it appears traditional Easter candies are in pretty good supply in most places, but you may be challenged to find old favorites. Though Easter is over a week away, you'd be wise to get what you want now.

Hunt's Silver Lake Drug is well-stocked with a variety of Russell Stover chocolates, always their best seller. Jelly beans are in good supply, both Jelly Belly's and Brach's, and of course chocolate foil-wrapped bunnies, large and small. A new addition are packaged cotton candy bunny tails.

Hy-Vee at Barlow Plaza, however, has been experiencing shortages of favorites. Says Kara, the candy buyer, "We've been out of Brach's malted milk eggs for weeks and sweets from Hershey are really in short supply as they've had production issues. Cadbury candy-coated mini eggs may also be hard to find."

In spite of that, there is still much to choose from. Russell Stover and Dove chocolate bunnies are in good supply, as are jelly beans. She also mentioned Sushi candy, an interesting newcomer, but she added that, too, may be hard to find. Peeps seem to be everywhere.

Go into Chocolaterie Stam in University Square and you'll find some more Easter sweets. Especially popular have been their giant bunnies which are 2-1/2 feet tall and come in either dark or milk chocolate. Those, however, are in short supply and have sold quickly in years past, said Holly, the salesperson I spoke with. There you'll also be able to get Jordan almonds, seasonal bon bons, egg-shaped with different fillings like caramel, chocolate ganache and even in a banana flavor. What they offer are maybe more upscale, specialty items, but oh, so tempting.

Tradition plays a big part in filling up an Easter basket. Chocolate bunnies, big and little, are a must-have, as are jelly beans. Reese's Mini Peanut Butter eggs, Cadbury Creme eggs and Peeps likely are included, too.

Interesting is that the marshmallow Peeps, originally just bunnies, now come in all different holiday shapes and have become the most popular non-chocolate candy addition. A stunning 5 million are produced daily for the Easter rush. As far as numbers and sales, Easter almost beats out Halloween as the best week for candy sales.

Likely every basket will have a chocolate, foil-wrapped bunny, an import from Germany in the early 19th century. They became popular when a Pennsylvania drugstore owner featured a 5-foot chocolate bunny as a promotion and they've been traditional ever since. Most are hollow,but some produced by Godiva and Dove are solid.

Creativity also can play a part. Bissinger's, a high-end chocolatier, has a Paint the Bunny Kit that includes a chocolate rabbit, two paint brushes and chocolate paints. Even Hershey's came out with a Build-The-Bunny that includes four separate chocolate blocks which you then put together, puzzle-like. Estimates are that we will consume more than 60 million chocolate bunnies this year.

Jelly beans have an interesting history. An advertisement in 1861 urged the public to to send them to Union soldiers, so they've been around at least since then, but it wasn't until the 1930s that they became part of Easter, probably because of their egg shape. They were given a huge boost when President Reagan declared them his favorite sweet.

Jelly Belly's pretty much dominate the market with close to 100 different flavors, many traditional (and others gross). The most popular for years has been Very Cherry followed by Buttered Popcorn.

This year, Brach's introduced Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans in flavors resembling beef tacos, salsa, guacamole and Margarita. Interesting, but I'll stick with the usual flavors, even licorice.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'.