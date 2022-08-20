Ordination is a time to reflect on God's guiding grace

A host of pastors and deacons lined up in the church basement wearing red stoles and exuberant smiles. We were gathered together for an ordination. Ordinations are joyful occasions, and celebrating ordination anniversaries is a delight as well. In recent months, I’ve had the opportunity to attend both ordinations and ordination anniversaries. These experiences have served as meaningful reminders of the privilege and responsibility of church leadership.

All denominations and religious traditions have their own rituals to formalize the process of becoming a church leader. Within the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the denomination of which I am a part, both pastors and deacons are ordained. After years of study, contextual experience and pastoral formation – during which the individual is accompanied by a group of people called a “candidacy committee” – a person is eligible for ordination.

The ordination service appears much like regular Sunday morning worship with a few additional elements. The color of the day is red to signify the movement of the Holy Spirit. The paraments and vestments are red, and attendees often wear red clothing, too.

A bishop presides over the occasion. Music, prayers, the sacrament of communion and Scripture readings are part of the day. There is a specific prayer during the service in which the bishop asks God to pour out the gifts of the Holy Spirit upon the person being ordained. During this part of the rite, other pastors and deacons in attendance gather around the leader and place a hand on their shoulder. It is a moment of solidarity, collegiality and community as together we’re reminded of our shared call and responsibility as church leaders.

Members of congregations sometimes find ways to mark the occasion of their called leader’s ordination anniversary (especially for significant years like 10, 20 and 30). If you are a member of a faith community in which ordination is part of the tradition, I encourage you to find out the date of your pastor’s/deacon’s ordination and share it with the church council. Anniversaries can be celebrated within a worship service, and shared meals and programs (with speakers, presentations and music) may also highlight the occasion.

Anniversaries are opportunities for church leaders to remember the commitments they made before God, and they’re also chances for everyone in attendance to reflect upon the grace and guidance God provides. It’s a celebration of the faithfulness of God and the ongoing work of the Holy Spirit.

My 13th ordination anniversary is coming up later this month. As I think back on that August afternoon in Independence, Iowa, I recognize that I had only the faintest clue of what I was getting into as a new pastor. Church ministry is a profound, perplexing, wonderful vocation. I am utterly humbled day in and day out by the people with whom I get to connect: members of congregations, folks from other religious traditions, column readers, and active and retired pastors and deacons. I give thanks to God for these last 13 years, and I look forward to all the learning and connection still to come.

There’s a moment in the rite of ordination when the bishop asks the individual, “Will you give faithful witness in the world, that God’s love may be known in all that you do?” The ordinand responds, “I will, and I ask God to help me.”

What a beautiful intention. To live in such a way that all of it is a reflection of God’s love. I pray that with God’s help, this is a path for us all – regardless of our official job titles.

Before the end of the service, the bishop proclaims that the ordained person now has authority to preach and administer the sacraments “serving God’s people as together we bear God’s creative and redeeming love to all the world.”

These words point to the heart of the pastoral identity. We’re human beings called to serve other human beings as everyone together bears divine, creative, healing love to all the world. The role of spiritual leader is a most magnificent gift, and it is a most precious responsibility. Ordinations and ordination anniversaries are ideal opportunities to give God thanks and to ask for the Holy Spirit’s ongoing guidance for all faith communities and their leaders.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .