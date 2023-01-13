Orion: The big guy in the night sky

Easy to spot, Orion the Hunter comes complete with several bright stars, easy-to-identify features and a cool nebula visible with the naked eye. Contributed / Mike Lynch

Although we're officially past the holiday, it's still the most wonderful time of the year for stargazing.

Even in the cold of January.

Even if you live where light pollution is a problem.

Winter brings a great celestial show, especially in the southern half of the sky. Without a doubt, the brightest stars and constellations of the year are available right now in the early evening. Additionally, the blurring humidity of summer is gone and the skies are dry and extra transparent. This winter we also have a bonus with the bright planets Mars and Jupiter lighting up the night sky.

I'd recommend taking a trip to the darker skies of the countryside where you'll be absolutely dazzled. Maybe find a park or contact somebody you know who lives out there. The next couple of weeks are perfect for making the trip because the moon is out of the evening sky, leaving the skies even darker. Just don't jump out of the car and take a hasty glance. Have heavy coats and boots and bundle up so you can spend as much time as possible under the stunning sky.

The centerpiece of the stellar winter jewels is the constellation Orion the Hunter. It is one of the biggest and one of the few constellations that actually resembles what it's supposed to be. Orion is also full of wonderful celestial treasures like the Great Orion Nebula, easily spotted among the three fainter stars lined up in a row below Orion's Belt. That trio allegedly is Orion's sword. The middle star in the sword seems a little fuzzy, and that's because it isn't a star but instead of a huge cloud of hydrogen gas where thousands of stars are being born.

The story about Orion comes from the ancient Greeks and Romans. According to one of many versions of the tale, Orion was the son of Poseidon, the god of the sea. His mother was a mortal with whom Poseidon was having a fling (Greek and Roman gods being a bit debauched). That made Orion a half-god, and since his old man was the sea deity, Orion was literally able to walk on water. That made fishing very easy. He simply walked about on the ocean's surface and pulled whatever he fancied out of the waves. Orion was also a great hunter. He had a great life as a bachelor hunter. Then he met Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt. That was his downfall. This relationship angered Helios, the god of the sun and the brother of Artemis. He didn't like the idea of his kid sister messing with a roughneck like Orion.

Helios then launched a plot to kill Orion using a giant Scorpion.

Another great site is a little less common with comet ZTF closing in.

No guarantees, but a comet that has traveled nearly 50,000 years from the outer reaches of our solar system may be visible to the naked eye in late January and early February. Comet ZTF, named after the Zwicky Transit Facility, based in California. ZTF's closest approach to Earth, about 26 million miles away, should occur on Feb. 2. That's when it'll be at its brightest. About a week on either side of that date, ZTF may be visible with a small telescope or a good pair of binoculars, maybe with the naked eye, especially in the dark skies of the countryside. It'll track between the Big Dipper and Little Dipper near Polaris, the North Star.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .