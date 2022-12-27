Our most-read home features in 2022
These were our most-read home features on postbulletin.com in 2022.
The home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester has many possibilities with 13.85 acres, such as hunting, a hobby farm or owning horses.
The home was built in 1900 just before electrical power surged through the town in December 1903. According to oral history shared with the owners Dan and Michelle Hamiel, their garage once housed the St. Charles Post Office at another location. The property itself dates back to 1857.
The 2-bedroom and 2-bath home has high ceilings, lots of open space, a specially-designed lighting piece and black-and-white tones amplified throughout the house.
The 2.6-acre lot in Haverhill Township is “extraordinarily beautiful” with gardens, woods and lawns, as Edina Realty Rochester realtor Marion Kleinberg described.
The 1902 home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms at 635 W Broadway Street.
The fully-custom home features a long list of upgrades.
Take a step back in time with this Southwest Rochester home located at 3304 Mayowood Hills Drive SW currently on the real estate market.
The home has seen few renovations throughout its 93 years, but has had a few features introduced, such as an outdoor pizza brick oven and a secret wine cellar.
