Our most-read home features in 2022

Woodridge Home Trees.jpg
The $1.25 million home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester, which sits on 13.85 acres.
Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 27, 2022 01:00 PM
These were our most-read home features on postbulletin.com in 2022.

Woodridge Home Trees.jpg
Local
Woods, privacy, spa featured in $1.25 million home for sale in north Rochester
The home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester has many possibilities with 13.85 acres, such as hunting, a hobby farm or owning horses.
October 04, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
St. Charles Home.jpg
Lifestyle
A 'princess' home with 122 years of history is for sale in St. Charles
The home was built in 1900 just before electrical power surged through the town in December 1903. According to oral history shared with the owners Dan and Michelle Hamiel, their garage once housed the St. Charles Post Office at another location. The property itself dates back to 1857.
October 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Chatfield-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900
The 2-bedroom and 2-bath home has high ceilings, lots of open space, a specially-designed lighting piece and black-and-white tones amplified throughout the house.
November 03, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Haverhill Township Home.jpg
Lifestyle
An $814,900 Rochester area home welcomes outdoor living
The 2.6-acre lot in Haverhill Township is “extraordinarily beautiful” with gardens, woods and lawns, as Edina Realty Rochester realtor Marion Kleinberg described.
December 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Winona-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
A woodworked beauty is for sale for $340,000 in Winona
The 1902 home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms at 635 W Broadway Street.
December 18, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
dresbach home
Lifestyle
In a town of 400, this Dresbach home on the Mississippi River is listed for $1.95 million
The fully-custom home features a long list of upgrades.
May 10, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
John Howe Midcentury Home
Exclusive
Business
Rochester home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright on the market for $1.295 million
Take a step back in time with this Southwest Rochester home located at 3304 Mayowood Hills Drive SW currently on the real estate market.
July 14, 2022 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
831-9th-Avenue-SW-Rochester-MN-55902-6157195-image1.jpg
Lifestyle
Historic $2.1 million Rochester home for sale
The home has seen few renovations throughout its 93 years, but has had a few features introduced, such as an outdoor pizza brick oven and a secret wine cellar.
March 31, 2022 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
