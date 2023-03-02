99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Outdoor features shine at these $300,000 homes in Rochester

While home sales in Southeast Minnesota decreased by 11.8% in 2022, a total of 2,244 homes were sold in the $300,001 and above range — the area’s largest amount.

Rochester-Elton-Home.jpg
The home at 1500 Elton Hills Drive NW home in Rochester is among those properties listed near $300,000.
Contributed / Century 21 Atwood Rochester
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
March 02, 2023 04:54 PM

ROCHESTER — Ramblers. Condos. Townhomes. Ranch-style homes. With homes from just over 1,000 square feet to 2,800 square feet and 5-acre lots for sale, these styles fill the real estate market between $250,000 and $350,000 in Rochester.

While home sales in Southeast Minnesota decreased by 11.8% in 2022, a total of 2,244 homes were sold in the $300,001 and above range–the area’s largest amount. In the $200,001 to $300,000 range, a total of 1,869 homes were sold. The Southeast Minnesota Realtors reported the overall median sale price at $265,000 for the organization’s seven-county region in 2022.

Rochester, Kasson, Pine Island and Zumbrota also topped $300,000 as the median sales price for the first time.

See a list of Rochester homes for sale between $250,000 and $350,000 below.

1500 Elton Hills Drive NW

With a “very unique property,” the welcoming notes feature a red door, two-tier patio, movie room and a rock slabbed spa at 1500 Elton Hills Drive NW.

“You walk into this beautiful, mirrored opening to the closet that kind of gives you the feeling of home,” said Shanda Kim, Century 21 Atwood Rochester Realtor, about the home’s secondary entrance.

A punch of water and the floor warming your toes are just two spa experiences embedded in the home’s basement bathroom. Kim describes the amenity as “amazing,” and one feature the seller doesn’t want to leave behind. The spa includes a rainfall shower, jetted bathtub and heated floors.

“There’s so many great features about this house,” Kim said.

Rochester-Elton-Home-Spa.jpg
The spa bathroom includes a rainfall shower, heated floors and a jetted bathtub at 1500 Elton Hills Drive NW home in Rochester.
Contributed / Century 21 Atwood Rochester

The three-bedroom and two-bathroom “large ranch style home” is listed at $300,000.

The 2,170-square-foot house has undergone several changes since the house was built in 1958, including new kitchen countertops and cupboards, flooring throughout the house, more deck space, and a sunroom. The sunroom connects to the backyard’s two-tier patio, though Kim said the sunroom could be transformed into a dining room and family area. The current dining room has a fireplace.

Between the home’s location across from Elton Hills Elementary School to the movie room and big backyard, the family amenities are ready for the next generation.

Rochester-Elton-Home-Sunroom.jpg
A converted porch became a sunroom at 1500 Elton Hills Drive NW home in Rochester.
Contributed / Century 21 Atwood Rochester

“It is a very large backyard. I live in the country and it’s about the size of my yard here,” Kim said. “And I’m like, ‘Wow, in Rochester that’s an amazing amenity having a big backyard where you can just grill out on the patio and then have everybody out in the backyard, the dogs, the kids, the whatever.’”

456 Valhalla Court NW

The four ample-sized bedrooms and porch stand out at this home listed for $315,000. The two-bathroom and four-bedroom home is near the Hoover Elementary School along a cul-de-sac at 456 Valhalla Court NW. The 1,824-square-foot, two-story home with an unfinished basement sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Rochester-Court-Porch.jpg
The three-season porch at 456 Valhalla Court NW in Rochester.
Contributed / Coldwell Banker Realty
Rochester-Court-Bedroom.jpg
One of the four bedrooms at 456 Valhalla Court NW in Rochester.
Contributed / Coldwell Banker Realty

2205 18 1/2 St. NW

When the warm weather returns, the deck and backyard of this home are ready to shine. The three-bedroom and two-bathroom home at 2205 18 1/2 St. NW is listed at $269,900. The 1,240-square-foot home with an updated kitchen, roof and windows sits on a 5,663-square-foot lot.

Rochester-Backyard.jpg
The backyard space includes a small deck at 2205 18 1/2 St. NW in Rochester.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester
Rochester-Kitchen.jpg
The updated kitchen at 2205 18 1/2 St. NW in Rochester.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester

