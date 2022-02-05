Pack your suitcase with things that help you on your journey

Luggage is a useful tool for getting from place to place with what we need.

In order to make the best use of a suitcase, it’s imperative to be thoughtful about what we pack. I was recently working with a church staff doing a morning of team development, and we used the metaphor of a suitcase to guide our time together.

Many workplace teams, across various industries, are in a transitional season. There’s been a lot of mobility in the workforce. Some colleagues have said farewell; others have said hello. Work styles and routines have changed over the last couple of years. In many cases, the work itself has shifted, too.

Transitions are good moments for staffs to come together and re-evaluate the contents of the team “suitcase” which represents the habits, attitudes, routines and interpersonal behaviors of the group.

The luggage exercise I led with the church staff is something any team could do together. All staffs benefit from regular time spent learning and growing, regardless of the nature of their day-to-day work or the tenure of the employees.

The three central prompts for the suitcase activity include:



What’s already in the suitcase that you want to keep?

What’s in the suitcase that you prefer to leave behind?

What might you like to add to the suitcase along the way?

Give everyone a few minutes to respond individually on a piece of scratch paper to the first question, and then build a list of ideas together. After that, walk through the same process with the rest of the questions, making sure that everyone who would like to contribute to the suitcase’s contents gets a chance to do so.

This is a team-building exercise, and the goal is for everyone to do some honest reflecting about the elements most helpful in the nurturing of a good team. Maybe the staff has a history of fun celebrations on birthdays, and it brings a lot of joy to the group. That could be an example of something that’s already in the suitcase that you’d like to keep.

Sometimes we pick up less helpful interpersonal patterns along the way. Examples could include gossiping or lack of follow through on shared efforts. These are perhaps things you want to unpack from the staff suitcase and leave behind.

Souvenirs are the items we find along the way. We can add them to our suitcases before we go back home. Similarly, teams can add new routines, behaviors and actions to their staff luggage at any time. Maybe taking a weekly coffee hour together would boost morale or creating a shared calendar could clarify schedules.

The suitcase metaphor isn’t just a tool for teams. It’s something we can ponder on an individual or household level, too. Are your current practices contributing to your well-being and the well-being of the world? If so, keep them in the suitcase. If not, maybe it’s time to leave a few habits behind or add something new along the way.

Packing is an important preparatory component of any trip. As a team or as an individual, notice what’s in your suitcase and make adjustments accordingly.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .