Lifestyle
Paying homage to heritage

Amarachi Orakwue authentically tells her story through what she wears.

Amarachi Orakwue
Amarachi Orakwue on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jeanette Caban
September 03, 2022 10:00 AM
Originally from Nigeria, Amarachi Orakwue moved to the U.S. with her family at the age of 12 and made her way to Rochester in 2015 for her mom’s job at Mayo Clinic. Amarachi is an aspiring dermatologist and a current medical student at the University of Minnesota.

As for hobbies, she likes poetry/spoken word, spending time with family and friends, listening to Afro beats, dining out, and watching Marvel/classic Disney movies. Amarachi is also a proponent for self-love and honoring authenticity.

“I believe in nurturing oneself because the natural self is the sole attraction, and confidence flows from how one feels in their skin,” she says.

Describe your style in three words.

Elegant, classy, and glam.

How has your style evolved over the years?

Growing up in Nigeria where young children typically wore school uniforms, I did not have a lot of room to play with style. When I moved to the U.S., I attended public school and was able to explore my style. Today, my clothing choices are guided by the following questions: Am I super excited by this piece? Is it tasteful? And does it represent my values?

What does a typical day of attire look like for you?

As a student, my quick outfit is typically high-waisted pants, a fitted top or crop top, sneakers/heels, and a jacket and/or coat if it’s cold.

Share some ways you have been inventive with your style.

In high school, I became creative with my looks as I could not afford the trendy outfits sported by my classmates. I thrifted items with my mom, and I would redesign some of the pieces into what I wanted. I watched YouTube videos to make my own distressed jeans, crop tops, boot socks, etc. I also wore items from the closets of my mom, dad, sister and brother.

Thoughts on fast fashion?

Currently, I am moving away from fast fashion and opting to buy sophisticated, simple, and long-lasting pieces. I understand what I like and still maintain a diversified closet of casuals (like jeans and T-shirts), formal dresses and suits, statement pieces, etc.

What do you get commented on most as it relates to your style/look?

Due to the low black population in Rochester, I receive lots of compliments on my natural hairstyles as it's uncommon to strangers.

Best style purchase you’ve ever made and what made it so great?

I love my pink, pleated strap heeled mules from Zara. It reminds me of my childhood obsession with pink and it pairs well with my closet. It also helps that I first wore it to my first ever concert that featured my favorite artist, Adekunle Gold, who is a popular Nigerian musician.

Favorite item that has been gifted to you?

My mom’s gold-trimmed black clutch that features a gold beaded floral design. As a child, I was enamored by the way my mom carried herself, and I still am. When she passed on her clutch to me, it felt like a rite of passage.

How does hair play a role in your get-ready routine?

As an African woman, my hair is a major part of my identity and sometimes is the main attraction of my overall look. I choose to style my natural 4c hair – coils that are tightly packed and dense – or wear natural hairstyles such as locs, braids, cornrows, etc., because they connect me to my African heritage. I love adorning my hair with beads, cowries, gold ornaments, etc. I feel authentic and like a queen in these hairstyles. It is also my way of protesting against the westernization of black hair.

Fill in the blank: You know you live in Minnesota when you …

Dress like it’s fall and summer on the same day. I find it hilarious that sometimes I leave my home with a jacket on and return in a tank top.

Parting thoughts/advice?

Choosing a personal style can be both exciting and scary. My advice is to select items that make you smile or bring back happy memories. In doing so, you’ll uncover a closet that is cohesive and authentically tells your story.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

