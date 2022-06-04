Pentecost comes with a whoosh of the Holy Spirit into our hearts

How do we live wisely in a world that pierces our hearts? As we give thanks for the coming of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost this weekend, may we also experience a clarification of our collective convictions. The winds of the Spirit grant courage to those ready to participate in the healing of all creation.

Congregations around the world will be celebrating Pentecost on Sunday, June 5. In the Christian tradition, this festival takes place 50 days after Easter and marks the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the followers of Jesus after his ascension into heaven.

The second chapter of the biblical book of Acts provides a vivid description of the Pentecost happenings. The conditions were ripe for transformation. The author of Acts describes that immediately preceding the special day, Jesus’ followers had been joining together constantly for prayer and fellowship.

On the day of Pentecost, Jesus' disciples and closest companions are in one place. Suddenly, a loud wind fills the whole space; something like the flame of a fire rests over each person. A diversity of languages are both spoken and understood. Many people in the region gather with the disciples to discover what’s going on. The crowd that assembles is amazed and perplexed. The people ask one another, “What does this mean?”

In response to that question, Peter, one of Jesus’ followers, goes on to describe words from the prophet Joel. He expresses that what’s happening is a continuation of the much larger and longer story of God’s work in the world. He tells his listeners that it’s time for visions, dreams, and new possibilities.

When people hear this explanation, they are “cut to the heart” and ask, “What shall we do?” (Acts 2:37).

Peter advises them to repent and be baptized, experience forgiveness, and then receive the Holy Spirit. With this response, Peter connects the dots for the people in the crowd: the wonders they’ve just witnessed (the wind and the flame and languages) are directly related to the power of God, and the people have access to that power through the Holy Spirit.

After that shared experience, the community grows in size. With glad and sincere hearts, they live each day devoted to listening, fellowship, shared meals and prayer.

What are the truths that are piercing your heart? The original Greek word used in the book of Acts was “katanooso” which means to prick, to agitate vehemently, and to pain the mind with sorrow.

We are not strangers to katanooso. The pain of this country and world plays out daily before our eyes. Our hearts are continually being pierced because unfathomable harm persists. How might we live with compassion and intention when gun violence, war and the misuse of power continue?

We must not become numb. The antidote for katanooso isn’t ignorance or avoidance. It’s collective, wise action which is just how the folks in the book of Acts respond to the piercing of their hearts.

What would’ve happened if everyone present to hear Peter’s words in Acts 2 had gone home and said, “No thanks. We’d rather just take a nap. We have no need for the Holy Spirit around here?”

Instead, they say, “What shall we do?”

As I read about the people who directly experienced the divine mysteries of Pentecost, I’m reminded of how they paid attention to what pierced their hearts and it led them to respond.

May we never lose our capacity to be cut to the heart. Transformation can happen in and through this place of awareness, which was certainly the case for the original disciples. After the piercing of their hearts, the Pentecost participants choose to live interdependently in ongoing spiritual practice.

By spending their days in this way, folks feel compelled to start sharing everything in common and using what they have to support anyone in need (inside or outside their community).

The winds of Pentecost inspire collective convictions to pay attention, to share and to contribute to the healing of all. May these winds blow mightily in our midst guiding us to respond to the piercing of our hearts with a willingness to ask “What shall we do?” and a readiness to follow where the Spirit leads.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .