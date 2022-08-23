Pick a peck of produce to pickle

If you've never pickled anything before, now is a good time to give it a try.

There are a lot of produce items that are at their peak, waiting to be used. The easiest of food preservation methods, pickling is straightforward, no mystery involved. More than likely when you hear the term "pickled," you immediately think of cucumbers, except the process goes way beyond dills, and bread and butters. Carrots, corn, zucchini, green beans, beets, cauliflower, onions and even peaches take to the process.

Let's be clear, pickling is not something you make, rather something you do.

Examples of all that can be pickled is what Susan and Michael Moses of Chatfield bring every Saturday to the Rochester farmers market. You'll have a hard time choosing between their old-fashioned dills (a best-seller,) asparagus, green beans, mixed vegetables and carrots.

"Anything you can pickle, I will," says Susan. It's been a life-long love that she learned working alongside her mother from age 5. "There were seven children, so we did a lot of canning and pickling."

Just about everything she uses comes from her large vegetable garden. No time is wasted from when she picks cucumbers, for example, until they are scrubbed clean, packed tightly in jars, brined, and then processed in a hot water bath.

"That's Michael's job," she says. From garden to processing might be three hours. "It doesn't get much fresher than that."

They do close to 70 jars at a time, a good many of which are sold at market. The couple also makes six different types of relishes as well as sauerkraut.

Another market regular is Monica Brossard of Pine Island who does double duty selling both pickles as well as lefse, an unlikely combination but she excels at both. She too offers pickle varieties including a favorite of mine, Monica's sweet dill pickles. Melody Gilbertson is another vendor whose Flavour in a Jar continues to be a popular stop though she has recently cut back some.

Bread and butter pickles. Contributed / Holly Ebel

While the pickling process itself is an easy one, there are a few tips I've learned over years of doing bread and butters as well as dills:



Always start with the freshest produce, as perfect as you can find it. Cut out any bruises or blemishes.

Wash all of it thoroughly. There shouldn't be any dirt particles.

Work in small batches, like 8 pints max. Otherwise it can become daunting, especially if you are a first-timer. That amount can last a year, at least until the next pickling season.

Sterilize jars by washing well first, then putting them in a large pot of boiling water. Myself, I put the jars in the dishwasher and when the hot drying cycle is almost over, I put them on a cookie sheet in a 200 degree oven before filling jars and adding brine. There are those who will roll their eyes, but I learned this technique in fifth grade. If it was good enough then, it's good enough now. Lids simmer in hot water.

The brine is what brings flavor to everything. You need white distilled vinegar, 5%, canning or pickling salt (never table salt), and water, preferably distilled. It should be brought to a boil, then lowered to a simmer. Some recipes call for sugar and you can – should – add spices for added flavors. Popular are dill, mustard seed, pickling spices, turmeric. The recipe you follow will give specifics.

Pack the produce as tightly as you can in the jars, add the brine, wipe the edges of the jar and then screw on the lids. They then go into a hot water bath with the top on and water to cover the lids, for about 15 minutes. Carefully take out with tongs and put on a cooling rack. You'll hear them make a ping sound when the lids are sealed. Let sit for 12 hours. Make labels with date and contents and store in a cool dark place. Done. Many folks are using pressure cookers now, a much more efficient way to pickle and can. I'm however sticking with the old-fashioned procedures.

Finally, I hope that when you look at the finished jars you get a feeling of quiet satisfaction, knowing that you've given the best of summer new life. I do.

Green tomato pickles

2 quarts sliced green tomatoes

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon alum

1 quart water

2 cups cider vinegar

2/3 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons mustard seed

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon turmeric

3 cups sliced onions

2 red bell peppers, chopped

Mix tomatoes and salt and let stand in refrigerator 12 hours or overnight. Drain. Dissolve alum in the water and soak tomatoes an hour, then drain and rinse well. In a large pot bring the vinegar, brown sugar, granulated sugar, mustard and celery seed and turmeric to a boil. Add onions, red peppers and drained tomatoes. Boil gently for 10 minutes. Pack into clean, hot canning jars. Apply canning lids. Seal and process 10 minutes in a hot water bath. Makes about 6 pints.

End of garden pickles

1 pound zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 pound green beans, ends removed

1/2 pound carrots, cut into 1/4-inch slices (about 3 medium)

1/2 pound pickling onions, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices

2 large sweet green peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips

1 large sweet red pepper, cut into 1/2-inch strips

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons dry mustard

2 tablespoons mustard seed

1-1/2 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

3 cups cider vinegar

In a large bowl, mix vegetables and set aside. Combine sugars, spices and vinegar in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Add vegetables. Return to boil. Lower heat and simmer 15 minutes. Pack hot mixture and liquid into hot jars. Adjust two-piece caps and process 15 minutes in hot water bath. Makes about 5 pints.

Bread and butter pickles

6 pounds medium cucumbers

1-1/2 cups sliced onions

2 large garlic cloves, left whole

1/3 cup salt

2 trays of ice cubes or crushed ice

4-1/2 cups sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons turmeric

1-1/2 teaspoons celery seed

2 tablespoons mustard seed

3 cups white vinegar

Wash cucumbers thoroughly, drain. Cut unpeeled cucumbers into 1/4-inch slices. In a large bowl combine cucumber slices, onions, garlic and salt. Cover with the ice and let sit for 3 hours. Drain off the liquid, rinse the mixture a little. In a large saucepan combine sugar, spices and vinegar and heat just to a boil. Add cucumbers and onion slices and simmer 10-15 minutes. Pack in clean, hot pint jars. Add lids and process in hot water bath 10 minutes. Makes 8 pints.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .