Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Picking a will or a trust; which one do you need?

Columnist Dave Ramsey says everyone needs a will, but not everyone needs a trust.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
August 23, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Dave,

How do you know if a will or a trust is best for you?

— Monica

Also Read
canned.peaches.jpg
Lifestyle
Canning and helping prepare pies for a wedding
Columnist Lovina Eicher says celebrations and harvests keep her busy with food, for now and the future.
August 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Denzel.wedding.outfit.jpg
Lifestyle
In the midst of frightening times we find our blessings
Columnist Lovina Eicher says a scary week with daughter Loretta's blood clots comes at a joyful time with the wedding of Benjamin and Crystal.
August 16, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher

Dear Monica,

This is a great question, especially since August is National Make-a-Will Month. The first thing you should do is take a serious look at your needs, your wishes and your overall life and financial circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re like the average person with a couple of kids, a home and some savings, a will is all you need. There’s no reason to bring lawyers into the mix, unless there’s something complicated about your situation. In cases like this, you can even set one up online that’s perfectly legal in just a few minutes.

If you’re older, your kids are grown and your estate is worth $1 million or more, a trust is the way to go. By doing this, you can avoid probate in a way that wills don’t allow. Now, if you have a large estate and dependents, having both a will and a trust is a good idea. And you don’t have to worry about the two bumping into each other. They’re separate legal instruments, and there’s generally no conflict between them. If there is a legitimate, legal conflict between them, the trust usually overrides the will.

Simply put, everyone needs a will. But not everyone needs a trust. Trusts can be more than you need, but they can also be a great tool if you have a larger estate. So, if you’re in the vast majority of folks who don’t need a trust, just get yourself a will. You’ll spend a lot less money and feel so much better knowing your stuff will go to the right people – and that your family will be taken care of!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
Pickles
Lifestyle
Pick a peck of produce to pickle
Food writer Holly Ebel says tried and true pickling procedures can keep produce on your self throughout the year.
August 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
082022 Erdman2.jpg
Lifestyle
Couple finds new life in old items at Urban Artifacts of Preston
Columnist Sandy Erdman says Martin and Kathleen Rinnhofer's boutique of home goods is a great place of décor inspiration.
August 20, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Ordination is a time to reflect on God's guiding grace
Columnist Emily Carson says in 13 years of being a pastor, she has learned what a wonderful vocation she has entered.
August 20, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
'Stupidification' shows how humans can mess up a good thing
Columnist Chris Brekke says human ways hold no small amount stupidity but respect for God is a blessing for those who will learn.
August 20, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke