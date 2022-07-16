SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle
Pilot Mound Lutheran hosts ice cream social

July 16, 2022
July 16, 2022 12:00 AM
Chatfield — Pilot Mound Lutheran Church of rural Chatfield will host their 47th ice cream social at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Barbecues, pies, ice cream, pop and coffee will be served. The Chatfield Brass Band will be featured at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The church is located at 32386 Harrow Road, east of Chatfield along Minnesota Highway 30.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

