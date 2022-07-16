Pilot Mound Lutheran hosts ice cream social
Chatfield — Pilot Mound Lutheran Church of rural Chatfield will host their 47th ice cream social at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
Barbecues, pies, ice cream, pop and coffee will be served. The Chatfield Brass Band will be featured at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The church is located at 32386 Harrow Road, east of Chatfield along Minnesota Highway 30.
