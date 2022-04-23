SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Pilot Mound Lutheran will host lunch

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Post Bulletin staff reports
April 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Pilot Mound Lutheran will host lunch

Pilot Mound Lutheran Church will hold its "Pekin" spring luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the church on Hwy. 30 in rural Chatfield.

The menu will include scalloped potatoes with ham, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, dessert, and beverages.

Either dine-in or carry-outs are available.

Adults $10, Children 6-12 $3, and under 6 years free.

Join 'Cowboy church' on May

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church will hold its monthly "Cowboy Church" service beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Special guests Matt and Brenda Stier will perform along with the church's regular monthly musicians. The music will start 15 minutes before the service.

Cowboy Church is nondenominational and is another way of spreading God’s message through music.  The service includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and gluegrass music.

Musicians are welcome to join. Contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the service, held the first Sunday every month.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is at 18183 160th St., in the small community of Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley, Minnesota. Cherry Grove Church is handicap accessible.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

