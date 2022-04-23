Pilot Mound Lutheran will host lunch

Pilot Mound Lutheran Church will hold its "Pekin" spring luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the church on Hwy. 30 in rural Chatfield.

The menu will include scalloped potatoes with ham, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, dessert, and beverages.

Either dine-in or carry-outs are available.

Adults $10, Children 6-12 $3, and under 6 years free.

Join 'Cowboy church' on May

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church will hold its monthly "Cowboy Church" service beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Special guests Matt and Brenda Stier will perform along with the church's regular monthly musicians. The music will start 15 minutes before the service.

Cowboy Church is nondenominational and is another way of spreading God’s message through music. The service includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and gluegrass music.

Musicians are welcome to join. Contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the service, held the first Sunday every month.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is at 18183 160th St., in the small community of Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley, Minnesota. Cherry Grove Church is handicap accessible.

