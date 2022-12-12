Pints, presents and a bit of privacy at LTS Brewing Co.

ROCHESTER — LTS Brewing Co. is offering respite for people who might feel like their family is a little too on top of them during the holidays.

And it’s not just the beer that’s on tap — although that doesn’t hurt this time of year either.

Every Sunday leading up to Christmas this month, LTS is holding a do-it-yourself gift wrapping event. The brewery will provide space for people to wrap gifts — the paper, scissors and tape is provided — and enjoy a glass of beer or craft soda.

“It’s a good way to get things wrapped out of sight of the littles,” said Christine Gregory, a Rochester mother of four children ranging in age from 3 to 12.

“And the bigs, because we both have middle schoolers too,” added Jen Kremer, a Rochester mother of two children — ages 11 and 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Plus, I can have a beer with a friend,” Gregory added. The two first met about 10 years ago when their oldest children attended preschool together.

On Sunday, they were together wrapping presents in the taproom.

Jen Kremer wrapps Christmas presents while chatting with her friend Christine Gregory at LTS Brewing Co., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The two women wrapped holiday presents for family members at LTS's weekly DIY Gift Wrapping event Sunday. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Taproom staff said the event has grown in popularity. Some participants bring their own wrapping supplies and leave what’s left for other people in the taproom.

Gregory has attended two weeks in a row. It's been better, she said, than trying to grab a few minutes to wrap presents while sequestered in her bedroom. She also has gifts for nieces and nephews for a big family holiday get-together.

“We’re from a big family,” she said.

The next wrapping event begins at noon Sunday, Dec. 18.

If you go

What: DIY Gift Wrapping

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW

