Pints, presents and a bit of privacy at LTS Brewing Co.
Brewery offers DIY gift wrapping for when too many people are present at home.
ROCHESTER — LTS Brewing Co. is offering respite for people who might feel like their family is a little too on top of them during the holidays.
And it’s not just the beer that’s on tap — although that doesn’t hurt this time of year either.
Every Sunday leading up to Christmas this month, LTS is holding a do-it-yourself gift wrapping event. The brewery will provide space for people to wrap gifts — the paper, scissors and tape is provided — and enjoy a glass of beer or craft soda.
“It’s a good way to get things wrapped out of sight of the littles,” said Christine Gregory, a Rochester mother of four children ranging in age from 3 to 12.
“And the bigs, because we both have middle schoolers too,” added Jen Kremer, a Rochester mother of two children — ages 11 and 13.
“Plus, I can have a beer with a friend,” Gregory added. The two first met about 10 years ago when their oldest children attended preschool together.
On Sunday, they were together wrapping presents in the taproom.
Taproom staff said the event has grown in popularity. Some participants bring their own wrapping supplies and leave what’s left for other people in the taproom.
Gregory has attended two weeks in a row. It's been better, she said, than trying to grab a few minutes to wrap presents while sequestered in her bedroom. She also has gifts for nieces and nephews for a big family holiday get-together.
“We’re from a big family,” she said.
The next wrapping event begins at noon Sunday, Dec. 18.
If you go
What: DIY Gift Wrapping
When: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW