Planning for the future is like packing for a trip to the unknown

Packing is an integral part of preparing for any adventure. What you choose to bring along can shape the experience itself. What you select to leave behind can be equally important, creating space for the treasures you will discover along the way.

Justin and I are hoping we packed wisely for our trip.

Last winter, he and I began hatching a plan for a summer road trip with the dogs, Finn and Maeve, in celebration of our five-year wedding anniversary. Neither of us had been to Montana, so it seemed like a perfect destination with stops in North Dakota on the way out and South Dakota on the way back.

We’re currently beginning the second morning of this great excursion, and I’m writing to you from the kitchen nook of a basement apartment of a working cattle ranch in Mott, North Dakota. It’s also a bed and breakfast. Maeve and Finn are laying at my feet and directing their noses toward the smell of fresh bacon wafting down the steps. They’re also eager to have more time to play with Booger, a 9-year-old blue heeler who lives here at the ranch.

For this road trip, our actual activities for each day remain to be determined, so we’ve tried to pack in a way that lends itself to a variety of excursions and weather conditions. The atlas and phone chargers are up in front. Rain jackets, hiking boots and plenty of dog food are tucked behind the seats. Ideally we brought along whatever we’ll need most, but it’s impossible to know for sure.

Uncertainty about what to pack reminds me of the uncertainty I’ve heard lately from members of congregations. We’re wondering, should traditional Sunday School be a priority? Intergenerational programming? A fresh style of worship in the hopes of reaching new people? Long-loved hymns and liturgies in the hopes of providing a sense of familiarity?

Being the Church these days is like taking a road trip to a place we've never been. Much has changed in the last few years, and trends related to worship attendance, giving and church engagement were already shifting for decades before the pandemic. The landscape ahead is unfamiliar, which is a reality that can be both overwhelming and exciting.

We can study the terrain and prepare as best we can. We can use what we’ve learned in the past and attempt to forecast the future. But in the end, perhaps we’ll just have to jump in, stay engaged and continue packing, unpacking and repacking along the way.

For members of congregations, it’s less important to know every step we’re going to take or every program we’re going to offer. Instead, let’s get clear about the collective attitudes we’re going to be packing for the long haul: a sense of adventure about being part of God’s activity in the world, openness to the beauty of the unexpected, and grace for the inevitable detours and roadblocks encountered along the way. These postures are well-suited for any packing list.

The bacon is now being served here at the ranch. After breakfast, we’ll repack the van. The mountains are calling, and the pups are ready to hit the road.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .