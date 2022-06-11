Pop art a big seller out of soda pop collectibles

Lately, I have been focusing on advertising collectibles as these are very hot, especially soda collectibles. The signs that were once found in the service stations, old grocery stores and diners are hot for summer.

Coca-Cola as most know is the leader in soda pop brands and the most collected. Why? Because there is actually many vintage to antique advertising of this product out and about at flea-markets, antique swap meets and antique shops. So it is quite easy to find certain items such as crates, signs, coolers, clocks, thermometers, glasses and more.

A vintage Coca-Cola cooler selling for $475 at Sarah's Uniques and Jim's "Man"tiques in St. Charles. Contributed

Keep in mind that there are other soda advertisers with collectibles such as Pepsi-Cola, 7 Up, Royal Crown, Hires, Dr Pepper, Orange Crush, A&W, Dad's Root Beer and more. But it's the rare items from popular brands and companies that made soda for a short time.

Items that you see the most when looking for soda pop collectibles are the advertising from soda pop companies from the late 1930s through the 1950s known as vintage. Some of these signs bring back memories of the signs that were placed inside or outside of the local grocery store — such as the door pushers as the ad was on the handle that was fastened to the business front door for the hard-to-miss advertising. Today they are a rare find and in good condition at $350.

A vintage 7 Up advertising crate selling for $75 at the New Generations of Harmony. Contributed

Signs at the gas station were found on clocks, thermometers and pop machines. The old diner had a menu board with Pepsi-Cola or Coca-Cola at the top with the specials for the day. Today, the menu boards have the name of the business on top.

Signs were made of different materials such as porcelain enamel, tin, wood and cardboard, and we are lucky to see that some have held up through the years. Of course, on some rust has set in or rodents have damaged the wood and cardboard.

Some signs even had a message.

How many remember the colorful images on the tray with the company logo that were another form of advertising used to serve our soda fountain drinks? Most of these trays were circular, rectangular or oval and had a curled edge to keep the soda from spilling off the tray. The smaller trays that were about 3-4 inches were called a “tip or “change” tray, but later for some the items found use as a coaster or an ashtray. Today are a very highly collectible item.

Pop crates from the 1930 were hand-stenciled and are a rare find selling around $200, or for about $20 from the 1950s or 1960s.

An example of a 1916, Coca-Cola "Elaine" metal tip tray, a rare and scarce find, found on eBay. Contributed

“Vintage and antique soda pop collectibles are always popular at New Generations of Harmony,” says Eric Thilges, manager. “Many collectors are looking for soda pop bottles from local and regional bottlers, but we also have iconic Coca-Cola and Pepsi collectibles ranging from $4-$10, with other soda pop collectible items like crates, thermometers, coolers, clocks and signs ranging from $20-$235.”

Sarah Kieffer owner/dealer at Sarah’s Uniques and Jim’s "Man"tiques in St. Charles, says, “I have many soda pop bottles selling for about $5-$12 as many come from particular bottling companies that no longer exist. I try to find local and the surrounding area companies as they are fun to collect. I have a Coca-Cola cooler, $475, clocks and signs with an original Coke ad sign, $325.”

A Dr Pepper clock found at Sarah's Uniques and Jim's "Man"tiques in St. Charles. Contributed

“We have a huge inventory of soda memorabilia at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, Winona”, says Brenda Jannsen, owner. “Coca-Cola glasses $2-$10, Coke bottles $2-$15, and Coke crates $20-25. A&W glasses and mugs $5-$15. Several vendors carry local or small brand soda bottles like Frostie, Squirt, Teem, Nesbitt's, FAN and more $3-$10. Two unique finds are wood crates complete with bottles. One is the New Hartford Bottling Works crate, a superb example of our Midwestern ingenuity as the bottles can be set upright for soda delivery or upside down in holes for drying.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .