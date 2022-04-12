Pop star: Spice up your snack with new additions

What is it about popcorn that's made it one of our most popular snacks? Is it that buttery aroma, the crunch when you eat it, a salty snack craving?

Probably all of that and more. Over the past few years, however, this favorite has gone beyond plain butter and salt. It's now turning up with all sorts of flavors added, such as spices, chocolate, herbs, pretzels and nuts, to name just a few. A recent class at 125 Live (125 Elton Hills Dr. NW), the social and fitness center, demonstrated how to give popcorn that extra something. As it turns out, the sky is the limit.

Ruth Mangan of Rochester, a regular participant in activities there, was one who took this class. "It was a three-hour event and we ate a lot of popcorn. All sorts of flavor combinations were laid out for us to try. I am a popcorn fanatic, so for me this was really a fun way to experiment with flavors beyond the usual butter and salt.

"Among the options were a mixture of garlic, thyme and parmesan, S'mores, Cajun, caramel bacon and pizza," Mangan said. "We were given recipes so if we want to try these at home, we can. They were all good, interesting, and I will probably try them again."

Adding flavors is not a difficult process. First is to pop the corn, something we've all done who knows how many times. Microwave and air-popped work, but the best result is with popcorn popped the old-school way — with a heavy pot and some oil. Grapeseed, canola or vegetable oil are recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amounts vary but the usual is 3 tablespoons oil to 1/2 cup kernels. A while ago the New York Times ran a recipe that called for 1/2 cup oil to 1/3 cup kernels, which was described as producing "perfect popcorn, fluffy and big, with potato chip sturdiness." Worth a try but that's a lot of oil.

Once the kernels are popped, dump them into a large bowl, add melted butter, then drizzle or sprinkle your choice of flavorings. Mix until you see that the kernels are well coated. The butter helps them stick. Also add-ins adhere and absorb the best when the popcorn is still warm.

Freshly popped popcorn seasoned with butter, salt and nutritional yeast Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

When you are mixing ingredients, it's best to use a dry mixture like ground spices, seeds, nuts, chilies, nutritional yeast (gives a cheesy flavor,) seasoned salts and dried herbs. Be careful when you add them, especially if using cayenne or chili powder. Remember, you can add more, but you can't take it out.

If you're looking for ideas to flavor, take a trip down any snack aisle. There you'll see bags of popcorn that are cheese-coated, mixed with nuts and caramel corn (reminiscent of Cracker Jacks, a big seller), Cajun, barbecue, chocolate, even peanut butter. In some areas there are bizarre flavors like beer-flavored, Buffalo blue cheese, jalapeno, pumpkin and marshmallow. Over the holidays you could even get peppermint flavored.

What may come as a surprise is that this whole grain can actually be a healthy snack. It has more protein than any other cereal grain, more iron than eggs and a good amount of fiber. It also has a variety of polyphenols. So what about the butter and salt? Use a light hand. Keep in mind too that not all snacks have to be low-fat and bland. Just be moderate.

However we choose to snack on it, popcorn as we know it has been part of our culinary history since the late 1800s. That's when a portable electric corn popper was invented, allowing vendors to sell the treat at circuses, fairs, street markets, wherever there were crowds.

While we usually buy bags when we go to the movie, it was originally banned from theaters because so much ended up on the floor. That ended in 1912. For them it has always been a big money maker and still is.

The popcorn business thrived during the Great Depression because it was a cheap treat that most could afford at 5 cents a bag. It's popularity has never waned, however it is flavored or candied. My guess, though, is that the most popular and favorite is still the old-fashioned butter and salt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freshly popped popcorn seasoned with butter, salt and nutritional yeast Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .