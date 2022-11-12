Prayer needs to come with the right state of mind

Worship is a co-created experience in which people gather together to connect with the divine and one another. I find worshiping in community to be deeply meaningful.

That being said, I often get wrapped up in behind-the-scenes logistics. Instead of using the few minutes before worship to prayerfully center, I’m sometimes adjusting microphone levels, getting acquainted with new chancel areas, delegating liturgical responsibilities, and ensuring candles are lit and communion elements are prepared.

In recent months, I’ve learned a few spiritual practices that are helping me enter into worship with deepened awareness. Whether you’re a member of an altar guild, confirmation student, usher, church musician, guardian of little ones or general worshiper, we all come into the sanctuary with our own distractions. I pray these centering preworship practices will be of service to you.

Step into the Present: After we’ve walked into the building and sat down in our desired location or joined an online gathering, that’s an ideal time to bring our hearts and minds to the present moment. We can do this through intentional breathing, prayer or even a few moments of silence.

It’s normal for our minds to be wandering when we get to church; it’s understandable if we’re thinking about what just took place at home or what happens later when we pull out of the parking lot. We may notice a wide array of thoughts and feelings arising. There’s no need to judge ourselves; there’s nothing to fix. Instead, we can gently and consciously bring our whole selves into the present experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a lot of faith communities, musicians play prelude music in the minutes leading up to worship. These tunes can provide an ideal instrumental backdrop for breathing one’s way into the here and now.

Notice the Senses: Another centering practice is to activate and prepare the senses. Depending on the religious tradition, there are many communities in which sight, smell, sound, taste and touch are all involved. As a service begins, we can bring to mind the reality that worship is intended to be multi-sensory.

Over the summer I started learning more about the history of stained glass. One of the ways I now awaken my sight before worship is to visually observe the stained glass and other architectural elements of the space like the height of the ceiling, the orientation of the pews, and the art on the walls. To activate the senses is to bring them into a position of spiritual readiness.

Practice Openness: While many elements of a worship service repeat week after week, it’s useful to make room for the unknown. The Spirit can blow new insights, prayers and possibilities into a gathered community at any time. How might we be most receptive to what God offers?

One way to practice openness is by placing our palms on our laps — facing up and unclenched. This physical posture can serve as a mental signal to our brains to relax and entrust the whole encounter to God.

Whatever the time and day of worship — regardless of the size of the gathering — there are spiritual practices that can equip us to engage with intention. Experiment with one of the suggestions offered or try all three; perhaps you’ll even feel inclined to invent your own centering rituals.

Weekly congregational services are a way to extend honor and respect to God, and they’re also opportunities to listen for holy guidance. May intentional preworship practices be useful in bringing our whole selves to the experience: mind, body, senses and spirit.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .