Professional and practical mom

A busy Realtor and active mom to three girls, Rochester's Sarah Hamzagic says she can equally talk anyone's ear off about kids and real estate. "Homes run through my veins, and I am a PTA mom." Sarah works as part of a father-daughter team alongside her dad who builds custom homes which she then sells.

When Sarah isn't occupied with showing properties, she can often be enjoying some time to herself or the company of her girls. "I am recently really into tennis, and I love sitting on my patio watching my kids play," she shares.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable, versatile, practical, professional mom.

How does your role as a Realtor impact what you wear day to day?

It impacts my wardrobe immensely. On a typical day, I could go from being in a high-rise condo to then trekking through knee-deep grass and mud, so I typically have a pair of boots in my trunk just in case we decide to walk the property in non-ideal conditions.

What do you hope your style conveys to others?

That I am genuinely my true self as well as fun and functional.

Sarah Hamzagic on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Favorite items in your closet at the moment?

Flare jeans and V-neck T-shirts.

Whose style inspires you?

My kids — they know what they like and don’t like. They won’t let anyone pick out their outfits, and they rock what makes them feel best. Some days they wear all yellow because they want to pretend they're the sun, or they will mimic their outfits after a certain character. I just admire their carefree, whimsical thinking, their creativity, and they remind me to not be so serious all the time.

Any sentimental items you own?

The bracelets and necklaces my kids make me.

Your No.1 staple item?

I am a sucker for a great V-neck T-shirt. They are so versatile, you can dress them up or down. Definitely a staple.

Sarah Hamzagic on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Any particular items you're eyeing/on your 'want' list?

I’m always looking for a great non-boxy blazer, and comfortable but functional footwear.

Thoughts on the area's style scene?

If you're looking on the surface, you will feel like you're in a sea of suits and scrubs. But beneath you will find the melting pot of style. There’s so many styles and vibes in Rochester you just have to take notice.

Most surprising thing in your wardrobe?

The most surprising thing is also the most uncomfortable — my glitter pants. I have a love-hate relationship with them. Love them because how can you not love glitter pants; hate them because they are so scratchy.

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

No, if I haven’t worn something in six months to one year, it's out the door.

How does hair and makeup play a role in your get-ready routine?

If it's not quick and easy, it’s not a part of my daily get-ready routine. I like to keep it simple. You can also find me applying some basic makeup in my driveway while my kids are buckling, or in the car line at school, because I have most likely spent too much time doing bubble braids, french braids, pigtails or any other hairstyle my girls come up with before school.

How is your wardrobe changing to accommodate the colder months?

Layers, layers, layers. I am pulling out thicker fabrics as well.

Parting advice?

Wear what makes you the most comfortable, buy versatile items that you can dress up or down, be you and be proud of it.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.