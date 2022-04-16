Queen of confidence: Rochester yogi radiates positive energy, authenticity

Family coach by day with Rochester’s Jeremiah Program and yoga instructor on the side at Roca Climbing & Fitness, Briana "Bri" Rollins’ passion for helping people spans various sectors within the health and well-being space.

The Kentucky native is a recent transplant, having made her way to the Midwest for her husband’s job at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.

Bri is a first-generation college grad, reiki master, RYT 500 and certified trauma-informed yoga teacher with a bevy of hobbies to include various fitness activities, art, cooking (and eating) vegan fare, traveling, and spending quality time with loved ones.

Bri Rollins Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Describe your style.

Minimalistic and athletic.

How does your role as a yoga instructor carry over into how you dress?

It influences my preference for comfort and functionality in clothing. When I don’t have access to my full range of motion, I feel restricted, claustrophobic, and a little irritable. I need clothes that are willing to stretch and move with my body.

Best purchase you've ever made?

I bought a North Face parka within the first three days of living in Minnesota. I’m extremely frugal when it comes to clothes, and this parka is the most expensive article of clothing I own. I’ve worn that thing nearly every day for four months now. These Minnesota winters do not play.

What items in your closet feel uniquely 'you'?

My hijabs and headscarves feel uniquely me. My favorites are my jersey hijabs from the woman/Muslim-owned brand Haute Hijab.

What are your favorite yoga/fitness apparel items?

High-waisted spandex shorts and leggings are my favorite. I love that high-waisted bottoms compliment most body types.

Best compliment you've ever received?

I usually get a lot of compliments when I wear a hijab or headscarf. Included in those compliments are comments about me looking regal. I truly feel beautiful with my hair wrapped, and this helps me fully embrace people’s kind words.

What is the secret sauce for finding one's confidence?

My confidence is one of my biggest strengths. (I blame that on being a Leo.) For me, having this concrete sense of my identity, values, and personal worth allows me to embody confidence in a sustainable way.

Bri Rollins Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Tell us about your daily get-ready routine?

I typically wear very little make up, my dreadlocks do their own thing. However, my mom gave me a deep appreciation for fancy jewelry. Decorating my body with precious metals and gems is one of the best parts of getting ready. I’ve also always really been into healing crystals. It feels sacred to ornament my body with their beauty and energy.

Go-to shoes?

Despite eating a plant-based diet, I am quite fond of leather and suede shoes for their durability. If I’m not in sneakers, it’s almost a guarantee I’m wearing either black suede booties or black Rainbow sandals.

Fill in the blank: I feel like the best version of myself when…

I’m surrounded by those who love and understand me.

What's the most daring thing you've done as it relates to style/appearance?

I spent many years researching and reflecting before locking up my hair. I’ve always had a deep appreciation and respect for dreadlocks and their cultural significance. My commitment to antiracism, authenticity, and human liberation was what finally gave me the courage to do something I had wanted for so long.

Any controversial clothing preferences?

I made a conscious decision to stop wearing a bra about six years ago. They’re expensive, uncomfortable, and not necessary for many women.

What message do you hope your style conveys to others?

My favorite mantra is ‘lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu,’ which roughly translates to ‘may all beings everywhere be happy and free.’ More than my physical appearance, I hope that the energy I radiate into the world liberates others to embody freedom and happiness.

Parting thoughts/advice?

Expressing oneself through clothes, hair, and make up is valuable, enriching, and really fun. However, it’s what’s on the inside that makes us who we are. Materialistic things are nice, but if you’re asking me … investing in your well-being and education is where it’s at.

