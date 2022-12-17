SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Quiet and cold on Lake Superior brings a 'thin place'

Columnist Emily Carson says the beauty of the North Shore helps her see a connection to God and Heaven here on earth.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Opinion by Emily Carson
December 17, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Long, thick icicles stuck like barnacles to the sides of formidable rocks. Fresh, fluffy snow squeaked underfoot. A radiant, full moon beamed over the towering pines like a flashlight.

The North Shore in December was a sight to behold. Justin and I recently traveled with our dogs, Finn and Maeve, to a cabin on Caribou Lake just outside Lutsen, Minnesota. I’ve visited the region at various times of the year but never before during the coldest and darkest of seasons.

20221206_130848.jpg
Emily Carson enjoyed the beauty of the North Shore on a recent trip up the coast.
Contributed / Emily Carson

It was majestic. We were there for three days; one was gray and snowy and two were sunny and bright.

Each morning, afternoon and evening, we wandered around the property with the pups. They generally relish any opportunity to discover animal tracks and scat, and there were plenty of both to be found around the cabin.

Darkness fell early each evening, and the silence of the nighttime walks, under a sky full of stars, was astonishing. I don’t remember the last time I encountered that level of quiet. We’d walk to the end of the lane and then pause looking in all directions. The absence of external noise seemed to inspire a grounding, inner quietude in the pups and in us, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

We drove into Grand Marais the first day and stopped at a few spots including Artist’s Point. The gray, basalt rocks of the point are, for me, one of our planet’s “thin places.” Writer Eric Weiner describes such spots, saying, “They are locales where the distance between heaven and earth collapses and we’re able to catch glimpses of the divine, or the transcendent or, as I like to think of it, the Infinite Whatever.”

Visiting this sacred location in December, as snow was actively falling from the sky, revealed details I hadn’t experienced before. The rocks were extremely slippery with frozen pools of water between the stones being hidden by inches of snow. The wind was sharp and brisk. Icicles were attached to giant, craggy rocks in mesmerizing formations.

Every time I travel north and sit in proximity to Lake Superior, I feel born anew. Nearness to that body of water is mystical. It’s there I am reminded of my place in the order of things, interconnected — alive — small.

The lake, without any formal instruction, teaches me how to breathe. The waves come close and then pull away. Back and forth, forever. The eternal dance of the waves is ours, too — inhaling and exhaling, again and again.

With snow pants on and a new pair of Stormy Kromer mittens from the local Benjamin Franklin, I sat beside the lake on two occasions during our visit. Both times, I felt awe and bliss. “Ten out of 10,” I said to Justin, as I do whenever I’m experiencing a perfect moment. "This is absolutely a 10 out of 10.”

The sun was bright on Thursday morning as we packed up the van to head home. I took the pups for one last stroll through the quiet woods as Justin loaded up the kennel and enough bags that you’d think we’d been gone for a month. We took a few last photos and then piled in.

As we turned right onto U.S. Highway 61 in Lutsen, I said goodbye to Lake Superior. “Until next time,” I whispered, full of all-surpassing gratitude for a few days of northwoods wonder.

“I’ll be here,” the lake whispered back.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

Related Topics: FAITHHOLY EVERYTHINGEMILY CARSON
What to read next
121722.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Plant blindness is a national epidemic
Plant blindness is the inability to notice the plants in our environment, while underestimating their importance in human affairs.
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Winter solstice service with Olive Branch Community
Join Olive Branch Community (ELCA) at 6-7 p.m. Dec. 19, for Behold the Night, a contemplative service of poetry, silence and song. There are gifts here in the dark. The Rev. Lisa Janke and musician Richard Bruxvoort Colligan will lead the event at Gray Duck Theater at 619 Sixth Ave. NW for a time of rich quietness in friendly company. This service may be especially meaningful for those of us processing grief or going through deep change. All are welcome.
December 17, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DEC 7, 2022 MARS OCCULATION signed.jpg
Lifestyle
The ecliptic: Super highway of the heavens
Watching the planets dance together will be a common treat this winter.
December 16, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Xmas salad1.jpg
Lifestyle
This Cherry Orange Christmas Salad is festive, colorful, easy-to-make and delicious
Columnist Sarah Nasello writes, "Chopped walnuts bring a tender crunch to the chewy dried cherries and soft spinach greens, while crumbled blue cheese adds a touch of velvety cream."
December 14, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello