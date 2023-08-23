RAEDI's Tawonda Burks travels in 'Mom-preneur' mode

Gratefulness and positivity are the common threads running through Tawonda Burks life.

The director of operations at Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. says, “I'm a mom to five amazing kids — two adults and three fun-loving youngsters still at home — all keeping me on my toes."

Currently, in the final stage of getting her doctorate at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, Burks runs RAEDI during the day and runs her own consulting business, ELOCINA, at night.

“I also started the Minority Owned Business Network a few years back. I'm passionate about lifting up minority businesses and making sure we're all getting a piece of the success pie,” she said.

A self-described “mom-preneur,” Burks kicks back with activities ranging from international travel, tasty ethnic food or snuggling on the couch for a chick-flick binge.

Please tell us about your style.

My style doesn’t fall into a certain category. I come from a long line of women who, for whatever reason, when they would come across items they thought I would like, they would buy them or give them to me. And I can’t recall a time when I didn’t like something I was given. Appreciate it, right. And just kind of rock it out. I never wanted to say, "Oh, it’s not in season or it’s not a dress that other kids are wearing." I learned that my personality will transform whatever I am wearing into my style rather than a style transforming me into someone.

Anything else about the women in your family?

My grandmother taught me to make sure you are always happy with the way you're presenting yourself, regardless of what others think. Be comfortable with what you put on for the day and happy with how you face the world.

You’ve said that is true in relation to your hair too.

I try to make my hair match what I’m feeling. Some days, that’s with a wig. I do wear my natural hair, but to keep it fun and exciting, I will just buy a new wig. And some days, you might see me with short hair. Next week, I might have braids. Or blonde hair. For length, I am more of a shoulder at max type of girl. I am more of a swoop the hair back. I'm always pulling it back somehow. By the end of the day, it somehow always ends up in the ponytail.

Please tell us more about your wigs.

I actually didn't start wearing wigs until I moved to Rochester. That was over 25 years ago. We did not have places to get our hair done. We did not have beauty supply stores. And I couldn't travel to Minneapolis, St. Paul or Chicago all the time. So, it was like, "Oh, just buy a wig. They're already styled."

Shoe preferences?

I'm a flats kind of person. I am totally into flats or wedges because I'm always on the go. I need something very comfy. Or nice tennis shoes. I have maybe three pairs of heels to my name. And when I wear those, trust me I always have flats with me, ideally in my bag.

Tawonda Burks pairs a blue-and-white print top with geometric patterns with blue slacks. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

And accessories?

I have a nose ring and I do keep that in for the most part. If I wear earrings, they are more studs or very lightweight. My pearls are once a year. I also wear various types of necklace or chains to complement my clothing. But I'm more of a simple kind of a girl.

With the seasons about to change, do you have a favorite?

Absolutely fall. And not just because my birthday is in the fall. But because it is the perfect weather to get those cute little leather black jackets or brown jackets out. Right? And then you get those nice boots going. I just love it. It's a mix between winter and summer and I will be enjoying that.

Tawonda Burks shows a casual side. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

