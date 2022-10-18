Ready, set, bake! Post Bulletin Holiday Cookie Contest recipes needed

Crack open the old cookbook of family recipes, the annual Post Bulletin Holiday Cookie Contest is underway.

If you've got recipe cards with scribbled notes in the margins, call your friends – the ones who rave about the tin of holiday treats you drop off each year – and narrow your entry down to your best effort. Then send us your holiday cookie recipe via snail mail or email, we pick finalists. Those chosen then will bake up a batch of their holiday goodies and bring them in for judging. Our panel of judges tastes and ranks them.

We'll award some prizes and share the recipes with readers.

Deadline for recipes to be submitted is Nov. 23. Finalists will be notified by Nov. 25 and judging will take place Nov. 29. Winners will be notified that day, and the best recipes will be published Dec. 6.

Send recipes via email to news@postbulletin.com. Please put 'Cookie Recipe' in the subject line. Or send recipes through the postal service to Post Bulletin Cookie Contest, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Recipes must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bit of advice: No matter how wonderful your chocolate chip cookies are, that's not what we want. Recipes must be for holiday cookies.

So melt some butter, measure your flour and sugar, and preheat those ovens for the win.