We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ready, set, bake! Post Bulletin Holiday Cookie Contest recipes needed

We invite you to send us your best holiday cookie recipe no later Nov. 23, with in-person judging slated for Nov. 29.

112221-POST-BULLETIN-HOLIDAY-COOKIE-CONTEST-09455.jpg
Ronda Nading's peppermint cookies Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 18, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Crack open the old cookbook of family recipes, the annual Post Bulletin Holiday Cookie Contest is underway.

If you've got recipe cards with scribbled notes in the margins, call your friends – the ones who rave about the tin of holiday treats you drop off each year – and narrow your entry down to your best effort. Then send us your holiday cookie recipe via snail mail or email, we pick finalists. Those chosen then will bake up a batch of their holiday goodies and bring them in for judging. Our panel of judges tastes and ranks them.

We'll award some prizes and share the recipes with readers.

Deadline for recipes to be submitted is Nov. 23. Finalists will be notified by Nov. 25 and judging will take place Nov. 29. Winners will be notified that day, and the best recipes will be published Dec. 6.

Send recipes via email to news@postbulletin.com. Please put 'Cookie Recipe' in the subject line. Or send recipes through the postal service to Post Bulletin Cookie Contest, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Recipes must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bit of advice: No matter how wonderful your chocolate chip cookies are, that's not what we want. Recipes must be for holiday cookies.

So melt some butter, measure your flour and sugar, and preheat those ovens for the win.

Related Topics: FOODROCHESTER POST BULLETIN
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Cover Crops 039.JPG
Lifestyle
With winter coming, these plants have gardens covered
Members of the Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteaders group toured gardens Sunday for cover crop ideas.
October 17, 2022 08:50 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Trees with yellow, green and red leaves are on either side of a gravel road.
Columns
Picturing fall colors before the leaves blow away
"In my recollection, most years just when the colors are at their peek — mostly yellow in my neighborhood — strong winds hurl the leaves from the trees, swirling them onto roads, field edges and across yards."
October 17, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Beni Benyei
Lifestyle
Unlearning constructs in fashion
Beni Benyei is fueled by art and activism in their personal style.
October 15, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
circling roots October 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Dangerous circling tree roots, tomatoes ripening off vine, storing seeds
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler takes questions from readers this week about circling roots, ripening tomatoes and storing seeds.
October 15, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler