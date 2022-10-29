Reform can be scary, but we celebrate it Oct. 31

Reform is a newsworthy word, and it has been for generations. A quick search of postbulletin.com reveals over 18,000 hits. Within the archives of the Minnesota Historical Society’s online newspaper hub, the word “reform” appears more than 112,000 times across hundreds of titles. Minnesotans have long been reading stories about reform in the areas of legislative policy, criminal justice, education, law and economics.

There’s a commemoration coming up that provides us with an opportunity to consider the ingredients needed for wise reform in all areas of life. It’s Reformation Day, and it occurs on Oct. 31.

The original significance of the day hearkens back to 1517 when a Catholic monk named Martin Luther posted a document on the door of a church in Wittenberg, Germany. At the time, if someone wanted to have a scholarly, thoughtful debate, they’d find a way to get the conversation started. The posting of Luther’s 95 Theses was intended to serve as a catalyst for meaningful discourse; it ended up spurring the Protestant Reformation.

To reform has two meanings; both are important and distinct. Meaning 1) to restore something to its original shape, and meaning 2) to reconstruct something entirely. Whether the type of change being sought exists within classrooms, congregations or prisons, it’s valuable to recognize that sometimes we’re seeking to reform through repair of an existing structure, and sometimes we’re attempting to build something brand new. Tension often occurs when the parties involved recognize the need for reform, but there is disagreement about whether or not to salvage components of the current system.

This Reformation Day, join me in reflecting upon what it means to reform wisely. How might we change systems and structures with insight? Here are a few of the ingredients I’d recommend including in any bowl of “Reformation Soup”:



: It’s crucial for change-makers to listen deeply to God and other people. A posture of humility grounds us in the awareness that because we can never see the full picture on our own, we benefit from hearing the experiences and perspectives of others. Discerning : Discernment is the process whereby we make decisions about what to do next. It’s good to incorporate specific practices that guide us toward clarity. Silence, reading, honest conversations, prayer, and spiritual direction all shape the decision-making process.

: Discernment is the process whereby we make decisions about what to do next. It’s good to incorporate specific practices that guide us toward clarity. Silence, reading, honest conversations, prayer, and spiritual direction all shape the decision-making process. Acting : Luther’s original intent was to motivate reform from within his own religious tradition, and he took the concrete action step of making his thoughts public. Seeking to enact change involves moments of courageous action.

: Luther’s original intent was to motivate reform from within his own religious tradition, and he took the concrete action step of making his thoughts public. Seeking to enact change involves moments of courageous action. Reflecting: It’s imperative that all reformation movements incorporate time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re headed. It is this ingredient that shapes future efforts. Ample wisdom can be gleaned from thoughtfully examining the path we’re journeying.

Change is forever being initiated across civic and religious landscapes, and we’ll keep reading about it in the headlines for as long as there are headlines to read. May Reformation Day remind us to reform with acumen. Listening, discerning, acting and reflecting help us to repair and rebuild with intention.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .