SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reform can be scary, but we celebrate it Oct. 31

Columnist Emily Carson says making an effort to reform should include concrete steps meant to reflect on the path to take.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Opinion by Emily Carson
October 29, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Reform is a newsworthy word, and it has been for generations. A quick search of postbulletin.com reveals over 18,000 hits. Within the archives of the Minnesota Historical Society’s online newspaper hub, the word “reform” appears more than 112,000 times across hundreds of titles. Minnesotans have long been reading stories about reform in the areas of legislative policy, criminal justice, education, law and economics.

There’s a commemoration coming up that provides us with an opportunity to consider the ingredients needed for wise reform in all areas of life. It’s Reformation Day, and it occurs on Oct. 31.

Also Read
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Cowboy Church to be held Sunday, Nov. 6
Cowboy Church will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church with music beginning at 5:45 p.m.
October 29, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SW DIAGRAM FOR OCT 28-30, 2022 (2).jpg
Lifestyle
Winter constellations and a Blood Moon rise in November
Cool weather brings some of the best views of the year, and a late Blood Moon.
October 28, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Taffy
Lifestyle
Old-fashioned candy fun
Food writer Holly Ebel says making taffy, along with the requisite taffy pull, can be a fun family tradition for this candy-centric holiday.
October 25, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel

The original significance of the day hearkens back to 1517 when a Catholic monk named Martin Luther posted a document on the door of a church in Wittenberg, Germany. At the time, if someone wanted to have a scholarly, thoughtful debate, they’d find a way to get the conversation started. The posting of Luther’s 95 Theses was intended to serve as a catalyst for meaningful discourse; it ended up spurring the Protestant Reformation.

To reform has two meanings; both are important and distinct. Meaning 1) to restore something to its original shape, and meaning 2) to reconstruct something entirely. Whether the type of change being sought exists within classrooms, congregations or prisons, it’s valuable to recognize that sometimes we’re seeking to reform through repair of an existing structure, and sometimes we’re attempting to build something brand new. Tension often occurs when the parties involved recognize the need for reform, but there is disagreement about whether or not to salvage components of the current system.

This Reformation Day, join me in reflecting upon what it means to reform wisely. How might we change systems and structures with insight? Here are a few of the ingredients I’d recommend including in any bowl of “Reformation Soup”:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Listening: It’s crucial for change-makers to listen deeply to God and other people. A posture of humility grounds us in the awareness that because we can never see the full picture on our own, we benefit from hearing the experiences and perspectives of others.
  • Discerning: Discernment is the process whereby we make decisions about what to do next. It’s good to incorporate specific practices that guide us toward clarity. Silence, reading, honest conversations, prayer, and spiritual direction all shape the decision-making process.
  • Acting: Luther’s original intent was to motivate reform from within his own religious tradition, and he took the concrete action step of making his thoughts public. Seeking to enact change involves moments of courageous action.
  • Reflecting: It’s imperative that all reformation movements incorporate time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re headed. It is this ingredient that shapes future efforts. Ample wisdom can be gleaned from thoughtfully examining the path we’re journeying.

Change is forever being initiated across civic and religious landscapes, and we’ll keep reading about it in the headlines for as long as there are headlines to read. May Reformation Day remind us to reform with acumen. Listening, discerning, acting and reflecting help us to repair and rebuild with intention.
"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

Related Topics: FAITHHOLY EVERYTHINGEMILY CARSON
What to read next
1 (13).jpg
Lifestyle
Roasted Rosemary Almonds are the perfect party finger food or holiday gift
Food columnist Sarah Nasello writes, "Healthy, delicious and easy to make, these Roasted Rosemary Almonds are the perfect party finger food or grab-n-go snack, and they would also make a great gift for the upcoming holiday season."
October 26, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Before 'Baby Steps' is the first step: past due bills
Columnist Dave Ramsey says slaying that debt dragon is a challenge that needs a plan.
October 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Amish Kitchen — Lovina Eicher column sig
Lifestyle
Cherishing time and memories of loved ones
Columnist Lovina Eicher says moments of love from little ones lifts her heart.
October 25, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Alea Lester Fite
Lifestyle
Healthy foods with a spooky twist
Being creative with some common foods can add a little fright to meal time.
October 25, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Alea Lester Fite