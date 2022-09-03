SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Rejoice in the Lord, always, again I say rejoice

Columnist Leo Endel says following Philippians 4:4 isn't always easy, and God will sometimes test you.

"From the Pulpit" column sig
Opinion by Leo Endel
September 03, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

"Rejoice in the Lord, always, again I say rejoice." Philippians 4:4

As I type these words, I get a little superstitious. My wife says that when I preach this passage of Scripture, God puts our family to the test. While I don’t deny the truth that God occasionally tests us, I am grateful it is for our good.

Also Read
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Feelings shift now that September comes
Columnist Emily Carson says old worries should make way for new joys that accompany the change of season.
September 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Faith Lutheran Church hosts meatball dinner
Faith Lutheran Church of Blackhammer will host a drive-thru meatball dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the church.
September 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

In the early 1990s, my dad had to move his aging mom to Missouri. Someone needed to later go down to Texas, load what belongings needed to be kept and drive the truck back up to Missouri. Having some flexibility in my schedule, Sarah and I volunteered.

Sarah drove down to Missouri a few days before me, and I stayed to preach on Sunday morning and Sunday night. I was on the road by 8:45 p.m.

Just north of KCI (Kansas City’s airport), at 2:30 a.m., I missed the exit that would have looped to the west. In unfamiliar territory, I also missed the speed limit shift down to 55 MPH. Less than 100 yards into my mistake, suddenly flashing lights appeared, and I was pulled over and given a ticket. “Rejoice in the Lord, always, again I say rejoice” fluttered through my mind — only five hours after I’d taught from this passage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah and I worked like rented mules getting the house ready. Just north of Dallas, we were stranded by our rental truck. Somehow, we had gas in a diesel truck, which cost us five hours and $250 to have the fuel removed and replaced. “Rejoice in the Lord, always, again I say rejoice.”

It was late and Lydia was less than 1 year old. She was tired. Sarah was driving our pickup and Lydia had been testing her lungs for hours. Sarah was frazzled and insisted we stop for the night, but we couldn’t find a hotel. “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I say, rejoice!”

We breathed a sigh of relief when we finally got to Missouri the next day. Bad luck seemed to continue when we had to unload the truck in the rain, but the fact that our ordeal was over made this inconvenience seem trivial. “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I say rejoice.”

We drove back to Lee’s Summit where I had left my car with Sarah’s sister. I soon found out that vandals had taken a baseball bat to my back window. I had no idea what that was going to cost. “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I say rejoice.”

As we drove into our driveway, there was one more surprise waiting for us. We had left our dog in the care of a young teenage neighbor. On our table was a note from her that she had chained Ichthus to the front porch and a boy had started throwing rocks at her. Uncharacteristically, Ichthus bit him. The bite barely broke the surface of his hand, but his parents notified the police and contacted their insurance company. “Rejoice in the Lord, always, again I say rejoice!”

Over the years I’ve reflected on that week. Lord, are you sure I needed all that to teach me this simple truth? Well, yes, I think I did. Even now, I often forget this powerful lesson when things go wrong, “Rejoice in the Lord, always, again I say rejoice!” It is much easier said than done.

Leo Endel is pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rochester. He is also the executive director of the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention.
From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FAITHFROM THE PULPIT
What to read next
Your Style - Amarachi Orakwue
Lifestyle
Paying homage to heritage
Amarachi Orakwue authentically tells her story through what she wears.
September 03, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Carol Bradley Bursack new headshot 7-20-22.jpg
NewsMD
Palliative care and hospice can enhance quality of life at different stages
Columnist Carol Bradley Bursack says finding a primary care physician with a background in caring for older adults can be a big help.
September 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Carol Bradley Bursack
Arborvitae rabbit damage August 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Can rabbits really chew up the lower half of shrubs?
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler also explains why tomatoes sometimes crack, and if it's OK to transplant a dogwood now.
September 03, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
090322 Erdman4.jpg
Lifestyle
Crafts, gifts and a great farm setting near Rushford
Columnist Sandy Erdman says talks with Lori Peterson, owner of Countryview Crafts & Gifts.
September 03, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman