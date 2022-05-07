Remember the gift of your baptism

The pages of the baptismal section of my red hymnal are crinkled and yellowing. Today, it’s here, between pages 227 and 231, that I am encountering a dose of hope and direction. Whatever comes next for the Christian church collectively, I pray that those who feel compelled by the way of Jesus will be guided by the promises and commitments declared within these pages.

There are voices around us profiting off of the sale of fear. Rather than calling people to grow in faith, love and obedience of the will of God, many are using their platforms to direct people into attitudes of judgment, disrespect and panic. Sometimes I feel helpless and heartbroken in the face of the invasive, harmful seeds that are being sown in the name of Jesus.

When I have a desire to pray, but I don’t know what to say, I whisper a single word: help. As I’ve prayed this simple prayer in recent days, I’ve felt a nudge to revisit the order for Holy Baptism.

I now serve in a synod office, so baptisms aren’t a regular part of my vocational rhythm, but before this call, I was a pastor in a congregational setting. Baptisms were a joyful component of many Sunday worship services.

During that season of life, water dripped onto the pages of my worship book all the time. Today, these ripples in the paper feel like a holy artifact; fingerprints left by God as a reminder to me that the Holy Spirit is ever-near and always accessible to humanity. My spirit needed this reminder. Perhaps it is in the waters of baptism that we will find a way to heal that which harms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baptism and confirmation are important parts of many Christian faith traditions. Even if they aren’t part of your faith practices, perhaps there is something about these rituals you may find helpful in your own spiritual journey.

Another name for confirmation is “Affirmation of Baptism.” Baptisms happen at every age; within the Lutheran tradition of which I am a part, they often happen in infancy. Affirmation of Baptism generally takes place at the end of middle school; it’s an opportunity for young adults to revisit the covenant of baptism and affirm it.

The liturgical order for Affirmation of Baptism can be used outside of a confirmation service. Anytime a worshiping community is gathered together, they can revisit their baptismal covenant and hear God's promises once again.

Regularly revisiting the commitments we’ve made in all areas of our lives is important. Without these opportunities to remember what we care about most deeply, it’s easy to get swept up in whatever captures our limited attention spans.

Each morning during a time of prayer and meditation, I read the vows I made to my spouse, Justin, when we got married almost five years ago. This daily practice reminds me of how I promised to show up in our partnership. What are the roles, responsibilities and identities that matter most to you? How do you keep those commitments top of mind?

I wonder what it might look like to add a daily Affirmation of Baptism ritual to my morning routines. Perhaps you’d like to do the same. In the course of any given day, we will all be pulled in so many directions. There will be many influences vying for our attention. What might it look like for more followers of Jesus to root ourselves each day in the covenant of baptism? How might that shape the way we interact with one another and the world around us?

In case this is a practice you’re interested in embracing, I'll share a version you might print off and visit daily; it’s adapted from the Order for Affirmation of Baptism in the Evangelical Lutheran Worship hymnal.

Today and every day, I intend to continue living in the covenant God made with me in holy baptism: 1) to live among God’s faithful people, 2) to hear the word of God and share in the Lord’s supper, 3) to proclaim the good news of God in Christ through word and deed, 4) to serve all people, following the example of Jesus, and 5) to strive for justice and peace in all the earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prayer: I give you thanks, O God, that through water and the Holy Spirit you give me new birth, cleanse me from sin, and raise me to eternal life. Stir up in me and in all your people the gift of your Holy Spirit: the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord, the spirit of joy in your presence, both now and forever. Amen.

The help of God comes in many forms. When I was feeling spiritually parched, I touched the remnants of water droplets on a page, and it led me back to hope. I pray that remembering the gift of baptism will replenish your spirit, too.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .