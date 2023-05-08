Residence at Old City Hall showcases Rochester history

ROCHESTER — When the Old City Hall opened for a public open house on Friday, Linda Willihnganz came with her curiosity. She wanted to figure out how her former work place became a place for people to live.

While entering the former city council chambers, it was the lights that impressed Willihnganz in a loft apartment. The original aspects of the building including the terrazzo floors and 25-foot master staircase are details she enjoyed seeing throughout the building at 224 First Ave. SW. Willihnganz walked through the hallways connecting the former city department locations with the 22 units that now fill the building.

Willihnganz worked in the finance department on the main floor, which originally housed the police department and a jail. The jail then became storage before the offices were converted to apartments in 1998. While Willihnganz wonders what happened to the jail space, she shared a “cute story” of Mayor Chuck Hazama, who was mayor from 1979 to 1995, visiting with students at City Hall.

“He always liked when he saw groups, like especially young kids, and so he said, ‘Now, if you don’t be good you could end up in jail,’” Willihnganz said with a smile. She worked with the city for 36 years.

Instead of marking the finance, legal and fire department doors, it’s the Residence at Old City Hall with a room number. The Council Chambers lettering stands in the hallway, crown molding lines the ceilings and light fixtures shine their delight. The combination of old with the new and preserving the building are the goals for Dr. Elaine and Nick Stageberg of Black Swan Living. The Old City Hall was built in 1931 and dedicated in 1932, and served as Rochester’s government center for 67 years.

“City Hall is really a league of its own. It’s such a special building not only because of the history of the city and the culture but because of the original architecture and the standard of this building,” Elaine Stageburg said. “Everything that we can do to make it a nice, contemporary, comfortable, modern living space while preserving the original architecture.”

Developer Jeff Allman renovated the building with architect Chris Colby along with developer and realtor Mac Hamilton working on the early stages of the renovation. Black Swan also renovated the historic Furlow, Raymond and Zick apartment buildings in Rochester.

“For some people having a unique living experience like this is something that just makes your heart sing, waking up in this loft and having these 15-foot windows to look on to First Avenue and open your windows and hear the music playing at Thursdays on First,” Nick Stageburg said. “It’s one thing to have a living experience that won’t let you down, it’s another to have a living experience that lifts you up.”

Guests tour one of the apartment units on display at Black Swan Living's Residences of Old City Hall during an open house Friday, May 6, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

After purchasing the building about six months ago, Black Swan worked on painting, kitchens and bathrooms as well as new flooring and a washer-dryer combo. To call Old City Hall home, there are four units available. The building has three loft apartments, which are marketed at $3,000 a month. The other units available are about $1,600 a month.

“My family had a salvage yard my whole life growing up and so those unique features just excite me,” said Stefanie Coutley, Black Swan Living director of operations, about a lower-level unit. “This is a room where you can see the authenticity. Here’s an old vault door and then the chamber door.”

The history and downtown location make Old City Hall a “special living experience,” Nick Stageburg said, like living in the previous mayor’s or district attorney's offices. Nick and Elaine Stageburg said they are grateful to “steward” the building.

“We’ll have our kiddos and just walk in (City Hall) and just live in the gratitude that we get to call this place ours and we get the privilege to take care of it,” Nick Stageburg said. “I can’t say we do that with any of our other buildings, this one is very special.”

A "council chamber" sign outside one of the apartment units on display at Black Swan Living's Residences of Old City Hall during an open house Friday, May 6, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Stefanie Coutley, director of operations with Black Swan Living, shows one of the apartment units on display at Residences of Old City Hall during an open house Friday, May 6, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Built in book shelves in one of the apartment units on display at Black Swan Living's Residences of Old City Hall during an open house Friday, May 6, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

One of the apartment units on display at Black Swan Living's Residences of Old City Hall during an open house Friday, May 6, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin