Exclusive
Lifestyle

Restauranteur Sammi Loo brings the sweets with Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery

Food writer Holly Ebel says the relaxing atmosphere and tasty desserts have quickly made the cafe a downtown favorite.

Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery
Sammi Loo, owner of Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Holly Ebel
April 19, 2022 05:30 AM
ROCHESTER — If you've got a hankering for something sweet, maybe with a special cup of coffee or matcha, you might want to go to Mezza 9 Cafe and Bakery, the newest place to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Easy to get to, it's located on Historic Third Street in the space previously occupied by Bar Buffalo. Though it's only been open since mid-March it's already become a popular spot for its relaxing ambiance and the sweets it offers.

The cafe is the brain-child of Sammi Loo, long-time area restaurateur.

"This for me is a dream come true," she says. "As a young child I was asked by a teacher what I wanted to do when I grew up. I said I wanted to open a restaurant by the time I was 25."

Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery
Clockewise from top, carrot cake, black forrest cake, macarons, Basque burnt cheesecake and an iced strawberry milk matcha drink from Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

True to her word, she did just that, the start of several other such ventures over the years. Among them, Loo opened a sushi restaurant in 2007 by Target north which has since closed. She does own the popular Otori Sushi, sort of the other culinary side of the Cafe.

Loo splits her time between the two. This interest in all things food-related comes from her father who owned several restaurants in Malaysia. "I've learned a lot about the business from watching him," Loo said.

As she developed the plan for Mezza 9, it was important to her to give it a European feel, relaxing and not rushed like a typical coffee shop might be. The setting is more intimate and comfortable, conducive to conversation. There are small round bistro tables with upholstered chairs with a large couch and more chairs at the back. As such she does not have Wi-Fi there.

"I don't want people coming here to be distracted by technology, they should focus on each other," she said.

Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery
Sammi Loo, owner of Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Once the weather warms up there will also be outdoor seating.

It's not easy to choose between the desserts and sweets offered.

Among the temptations are Carrot Cake, Japanese Basque Cheesecake, Strawberry Cream Cake, Lemon Curd Cake (my choice), Tiramisu and the always popular Chocolate Lava Cake. There are also cupcakes, scones, muffins and a wide variety of macarons.

While some goods are baked on the premises, others are outsourced. She hopes to soon add vegetarian-style sandwiches and a soup of the day. Future plans include afternoon teas from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with little plates of tea sandwiches, petit fours and other sweets.

A sign on the wall as one enters reads "All you need is dessert and love." Loo is helping to make that happen.

Mezza 9 Cafe and Bakery is open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .

