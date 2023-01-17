Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with a dumpling demo in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Tiffany Alexandria is jumping into the Year of the Rabbit with a pair of dumpling-making demos.

People can try their hand at rolling and folding dumplings and get a taste of the tradition at Old Abe’s Coffee Co. Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

Alexandria runs the food blog Choochoo-ca-Chew.

Like most people in her native home of Taiwan, Alexandria would ring in the new year by making and enjoying dumplings called jiaozi.

People will get hands-on experience rolling the dough, hand filling the dough circles with a vegan filling and learn how to pinch them closed. The dumplings are then steamed, fried and served.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria said she learned the technique from her mother who was very particular about her folding technique and often critical about how the dumplings turn out.

However, Alexandria promises not to judge people harshly on their technique. The point of making dumplings is to bring people together at the start of the year, she said.

The event will also feature a sampling of Chinese adult beverages to accompany the meal.

Vegan dumplings. Contributed / Choochoo-ca-Chew

The Chinese new year arrives on the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar. It usually lands between mid-January and mid-February. Old Abe’s owner Abe Sauer lived in China and last hosted the event in 2019.

“(The Chinese New Year) is not something that’s publicly celebrated in Rochester,” Alexandria said. “Besides, what else are you going to do in the winter?”

Sauer and Alexandria considered hosting a dumpling making demonstration again to mark the new year last year, but an uptick in COVID-19 cases made them reconsider holding the event.

Interest in both nights of the event is high and slots have filled fast, which Alexandria said isn’t surprising.

“There are enough people in Rochester who have traveled and miss having something like this,” she said of the in-person cooking demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

For people who either miss the chance to sign up or want to try their hand at making dumplings, Alexandria’s blog choochoocachew.com features an easy dumpling wrapper recipe and her mom's recipe for vegan dumplings .

If you go

What: Chinese New Year dumpling making party.

When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023; 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Where: Old Abe’s Coffee, 832 Seventh St. NW.

How much: $55. Tickets are available at choochoocachew.com/dumpling2023.