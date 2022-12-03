SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
Opinion
Road trip? Car time can be a great time to reflect

Columnist Emily Carson says five tips can help you focus and find a holy place on the road.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Opinion by Emily Carson
December 03, 2022 12:30 PM
'Tis the season for increased travel as people gather to celebrate the season. Sometimes the time and effort involved in getting to your intended destination feels like a tedious inconvenience, but with a bit of added intentionality, a road trip can be transformed into a spiritual practice. Car time can be holy time.

On a recent visit to Alexandria, Minnesota, for a retreat with regional colleagues, I was reminded of the beauty of spending hours together on the road. Several colleagues and I journeyed north together. We listened to music, engaged in quality conversation and even stopped off for a special coffee along the way. The miles we shared in the car deepened our sense of connectedness.

If time spent in a vehicle with your family, friends or colleagues is in your future, why not add as much meaning and value to it as you can? Here are five suggestions for creating a road trip experience that will contribute to your personal flourishing and the flourishing of everyone else in the car, too.

Pre-identify listening material: Cue up your favorite albums. Add some podcasts and audiobooks to your playlist. My spouse, Justin, and I are learning to reflect in advance about what we want to listen to when we’re on the road. Consider downloading the Libby app on your phone and connecting to your local library for a host of audiobook options.

Stop and stretch: A five-minute stretch break is good for body, brain and group morale. Make use of rest stops, parks and trails. Our dogs, Maeve and Finn, really enjoy opportunities to sniff and stroll, and it helps to break up monotonous stretches in the van.

Engage in meaningful discussions: A good conversation is one of life’s great (and free) pleasures. Car trips provide a chance to talk about goals for the future and memories from the past. Take turns asking curious questions, and watch as the hours fly by.

Leave wiggle room for novelty: I adore novelty, and even a little dose is medicine for my spirit. Incorporating new elements into road trips is a way to add sprinkles of joy. Perhaps you relish a good cup of coffee; research local coffee haunts in advance and add them to your travel plans. I enjoy stopping by cemeteries, and they’re part of the landscape of almost every community. Antique shops, greenhouses and hardware stores are neat places to pause as well.

Savor silence and space to breathe: Quiet can rejuvenate. While on the road, consider incorporating stretches of silence. Even a minute without added noise can give you and your fellow passengers a moment to recenter. It may feel new and a little strange to practice silence with other people, but I encourage you to give it a whirl. My friend Jan once invited me to spend a minute in silence with her at the beginning of a conversation, and it was a life-shifting moment. Since that experience, I am a big advocate of inviting others to join you in the gift of quiet; it’s a portable practice that works well everywhere.

Travel time doesn’t have to be an aggravation or annoyance. Instead, it can be a value-boosting component of the whole holiday experience. May your seasonal travels be both safe and spiritually significant as you encounter the holy out on the open road.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

