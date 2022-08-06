Rochester Christian Women's Connection hosts "Summer Memories" Luncheon

"Summer Memories" luncheon hosted by Rochester Christian Women's Connection will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave., SE, Rochester.

Crime Prevention Commission Coordinator Amanda Greyson will present on "Scams of Concern in Our Area" and Karen Taucher of South St. Paul will speak on "Extreme Makeover — Karen's Edition."

The cost is $20 per person and reservations are required by Saturday, August 6. For reservations, contact Jan M. at 507-288-1144 or email Jan C. at shangilula@gmail.com.

Wilmington Church Ice Cream Social

The Annual Wilmington Lutheran Church Ice Cream Social will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at the Spring Grove Fest Building, 110 N Division Ave., Spring Grove.

The event is drive-thru only and picnic tables are available nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream cup and bottle of water.

The cost is $10 per meal. Everyone is welcome.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.