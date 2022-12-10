Rochester Christian Women's Connection Luncheon

The Rochester Christian Women's Connection will host a Christmas Celebration Luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Eagles Club of Rochester.

The event will feature "Christmas Party" and the guest speaker is Jan Ostroot, of South Haven, who will speak on "Peace in Any Circumstance" — contentment no matter the crisis.

The cost is $20 per person and reservations are required by Sunday, Dec. 11. Reservations can be made by calling Jan M. at 507-288-1144 or emailing Jan C. at shangilula@gmail.com.

The Eagles Club is located at 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

Christmas Service at Lenora Church

Christmas Services will take place at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at historic Lenora Church.

The 3 p.m. service will feature the vocals of Sister Luv and the 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. services will feature the music of Brenda and Matt Stier and Cindy Seabright.

A free will offering will be received for the ministry of the church and nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the local food shelf.

The church is located 38571 Dovetail Road, Lenora, rural Canton.

In case of inclement weather, please check local announcements for cancellations.

For further information, contact Pastor Mark Woodward at 507-346-2830.

