SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Christian Women's Connection Luncheon

Rochester Christian Women's Connection will host a Christmas luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
December 10, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Rochester Christian Women's Connection will host a Christmas Celebration Luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Eagles Club of Rochester.

The event will feature "Christmas Party" and the guest speaker is Jan Ostroot, of South Haven, who will speak on "Peace in Any Circumstance" — contentment no matter the crisis.

The cost is $20 per person and reservations are required by Sunday, Dec. 11. Reservations can be made by calling Jan M. at 507-288-1144 or emailing Jan C. at shangilula@gmail.com.

The Eagles Club is located at 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

Christmas Service at Lenora Church

Christmas Services will take place at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at historic Lenora Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3 p.m. service will feature the vocals of Sister Luv and the 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. services will feature the music of Brenda and Matt Stier and Cindy Seabright.

A free will offering will be received for the ministry of the church and nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the local food shelf.

The church is located 38571 Dovetail Road, Lenora, rural Canton.

In case of inclement weather, please check local announcements for cancellations.

For further information, contact Pastor Mark Woodward at 507-346-2830.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Wilhelm's Way.png
Lifestyle
Rochester author's book tells the story of her grandfather's role in the race to build an atomic bomb
"Wilhelm's Way" by Teresa Waldof highlights the role of Harley Wilhelm and his process for creating pure uranium in 1942.
December 09, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
SW PHOTO FOR DEC 9-11, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Mars shows off in the southeastern sky
Mars is a mere 38.6 million miles from Earth this week, the Red Planet's closest approach in two years.
December 09, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Butter Sweets 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Italian Butter Sweets are festive, easy-to-make and delicious
Food columnist Sarah Nasello will give away a dozen Italian Butter Sweets next week as part of her weekly SarahBakes Holiday Giveaway.
December 07, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Thanksgiving.table.5.jpg
Lifestyle
A full house for a happy Thanksgiving
Columnist Lovina Eicher says seeing family, young and old, makes for a thankful day.
December 06, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher