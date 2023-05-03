Rochester fashion designer promotes ‘leveled up’ look

Fashion is Daniel Johnson's business.

Johnson is the owner and designer of Levels LLC, an urban/streetwear fashion business with retail stores at the Apache Mall in Rochester and the Mall of America in Bloomington.

Daniel discovered his affinity for fashion design by way of his music management profession. Once a hip-hop recording artist and concert promoter in the music entertainment industry, Daniel now dedicates his time to Levels.

Daniel's latest ‘turtle and hare’ collection gives nod to his perception of life: Sometimes you move slower, sometimes you move faster, but we are still all on the same track.

In his spare time, Daniel enjoys spending time with his family, vacationing, fitness training, writing music, and looking for life's next adventure. The words he lives by are “Get busy living or get busy dying. Just get busy.”

Describe your style.

Simple but unique, casual, ‘less is more.’

What incited you to launch a streetwear line/store?

My father was a model and fashion designer, and my mother was a beautician who owned her own salon and their entrepreneurial spirit was kindled in me early on. I was compelled to design a line with meaning and that all walks of life could relate to and wear with confidence. After several trials, I have been able to evolve the brand and it is now a sought-after choice of clothing that I continue to build and expand upon.

How does your business impact the way you choose to dress?

I must dress for success every day. Whether I am working at the stores, attending events/networking, or at the park with my kids, I am a reflection of the brand and I never know what opportunity I might be blessed with that day. I always want to ensure that I am representing the value and message of the brand.

What would you say makes your style uniquely you?

Being a designer, I am big on uniqueness and variety, but mostly, detail. Whether I am dressing for work or an event, I make sure I incorporate some form of detail that sticks out.

Any cultural influences you adopt in your attire?

Music incited my inspiration for fashion, specifically urban/streetwear, and I think the two have a strong cultural link. The relationship between fashion and music has a significant means of societal creativity and self-expression — something I have implemented into my personal style and designs.

Best clothing purchase?

Vacation apparel hands down. A pair of swimming trunks, slides, and sunglasses. Counting down the days until I will be putting them to use on a nice beach unplugged from work.

How about sentimental keepsakes?

The Def Jam Records/Universal Music apparel that was gifted by former CEO Paul Rosenberg. To work with the most iconic urban record label in music history was always a dream of mine. Those items remind me that I was blessed enough to check that lifelong dream off my bucket list.

Repeat purchases?

Duluth Trading company boxers. Peace, love, and underwear. It’s a countercultural innovation in comfort.

Stylish and versatile footwear are an important part of Daniel Johnson Jr.'s daily sartorial choices. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Go-to kicks?

Lately, my Yeezy 350 Boost shoes. They are versatile and the most comfortable sneakers I own. You can definitely style Yeezys in so many ways.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

My 1970s Halloween costume: a black and gold sequin blazer and jumbo afro wig, which resulted in me winning first place at a '70s Halloween celebration. I definitely reminded those “JiveTurkeys” how to style.

Any items you can’t part with?

Three Levels hoodies that were designed and created from the very beginning of this journey. The hoodies remind me of how far I’ve come, the sacrifices I’ve made, the knowledge I’ve gained, and the growth I’ve had with my passion for fashion. It’s also a reflection of how the brand has evolved in terms of vision, quality and creativity.

Advice for others?

Every day you wake up to a blank canvas, make sure you splash your own paint on it.

Daniel Johnson Jr. shows off the whole ensemble. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

