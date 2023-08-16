Rochester mom considers her kidneys when picking clothes

By virtue of being a mom to two toddler boys and the owner of a local business, Kristina Gacesa stays busy but remains intentional.

She says, “If you want to change your life, change the shape of your thoughts. Speak things into existence through the law of attraction. It all begins with our mind.”

At the young age of 2, Kristina made her way to the U.S as a refugee from Bosnia and grew up in Rochester. Through Seven Medicine, her Traditional Chinese Medicine healing clinic, she serves as a licensed acupuncturist and practitioner. “We have been open for three years and specialize in treating fertility, pregnancy, women's health, pain management, chronic conditions and cosmetic facial acupuncture.”

In her free time, Kristina likes to cook, bike, rollerblade and hike with her family.

Describe your style.

I have entered the "mom phase" of my style. Just grab and go and hope the socks at least match.

How does your job as a holistic health practitioner impact the way you choose to dress?

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, the lower abdomen, lower back and feet are very sacred areas of the body that need to remain warm. In the winter, you will never see me in a crop top. I am always covering my womb and kidneys to maintain a fertile and warm womb.

What do you typically wear for work?

Figs scrubs. If you haven't tried them, you must. They are soft and cozy, and very stylish.

What are the core elements of your wardrobe?

I like to wear lots of neutral colors — creams, whites and blacks. You can never go wrong with neutrals. I keep it minimalistic and simple. If I were to wear a bold color, it has to be red.

Any cultural influences you adopt in your attire?

I'm from Eastern Europe so nine out of 10 times, you'll see me wearing something with an Adidas logo on it, socks with slippers, undershirts to keep the kidneys happy, and if my grandma ever sees me barefoot inside the house, she will lecture me about my reproductive health for the next half hour.

Kristina Gacesa is pictured Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Best clothing purchase you have ever made?

A burnt orange Calvin Klein suit — it is extremely cozy for a suit. Highly recommend for a professional outfit.

Any sentimental items you own or coveted hand-me-downs?

My drawer full of colorful, handmade slippers my grandma has sewn to keep my feet warm.

How does being a mom have an impact on the contents of your closet?

My weight has fluctuated in the last four years since having kiddos. I decided to keep everything for each phase I'm in. You think you won't need a certain item but then realize you may need the XL clothes for both pregnancy and postpartum.

Favorite decade as it relates to clothing?

The '90s; I'm all about the natural makeup look, claw clips, windbreakers, the colorful workout clothes, big sweaters, biker shorts, and give me all the Princess Diana running-her-errands vibes.

Thoughts on the style scene in Rochester?

I feel like it’s more conservative compared to bigger cities.

Where do you source inspiration?

My friend Hope. She is a mom of three and still finds the time to wear cute outfits that are simple, neutral, minimalistic with a hint of gold jewelry. I love her style.

Advice for others?

Be comfortable in what you're wearing because that's what will make you glow. It's not what you're wearing, it's how you're rocking it and how your confidence shines through.

Kristina Gacesa is pictured Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

