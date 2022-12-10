Season’s sympathies: Christmas isn’t joyful for everyone

It’s two weeks before Christmas. Do you have your sympathy cards out?

That’s not a misprint. The loss of a parent, a sibling, a spouse, a child or a close friend leaves a void that doesn’t go away in a prescribed time. Instead of moving sequentially through the seven stages of grief, remembering a departed loved one can bring a resurgence of overlapping emotions during the holidays.

It doesn’t end there. The next birthday, the next anniversary or another family milestone can bring those emotions rushing back in a tsunami of sadness as someone progresses through shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance in their own time, and not necessarily in that order.

“Our grief isn’t a sign of weak faith, but of great love,” evangelist Billy Graham once said, explaining that mourning is a necessary part of recovery from a traumatic loss. Judaism has a wonderful tradition of sitting shiva, a structured mourning period to guide the bereaved family through a difficult time.

The Bible provides examples of people who grieved openly, such as Job, Naomi and King David. Even though his son died in a rebellion to overthrow him, David wept for Absalom, crying out in 2 Samuel 18:33, “If only I had died instead for you.”

Even Jesus mourned. John 11 tells us that after Lazarus died, Jesus returned to Bethany, where Martha, Mary and others were weeping. Moved by their sorrow, Jesus wept with them. It’s noteworthy that Jesus shared in their grief, despite knowing that he was going to raise Lazarus from the dead.

The Bible instructs us “to bear one another’s burdens” and “mourn with those who mourn.” If sending a card is not your custom, an email or a text message lets someone know that you’re thinking of them. A phone call or meeting them for coffee is a more intimate demonstration that you care. And it’s OK to not say much, just ask how the grieving person is holding up and give them the space to talk or not to talk at all.

Counselors advise to mostly listen to the person we are comforting. And when we talk, avoid the well-meaning-but-overused platitudes spoken after someone dies. A simple “I’m sorry” is often the best thing to say, followed by “this must be really hard to go through.” Sharing a favorite memory can prompt a warm conversation about the impact the loved one had on other’s lives.

“Everyone has their own unique form of grieving,” according to Mayo Clinic . “There is no textbook way to grieve.”

There’s no textbook way to comfort someone either, but it often includes just being there with them.

Dwight Boyum is a member of Salem Road Covenant Church.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.