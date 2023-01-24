STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Secondhand and simple style is Donna Unseth's go-to move

Donna is a cabinetmaker/woodworker at a local custom cabinet-making shop.

Donna Unseth
Donna Unseth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Jeanette Caban
January 24, 2023 03:00 PM
Donna Unseth has maintained her Midwest roots over the course of her 26 years.

“I was born in Webster City, Iowa. My family and I moved to Rochester around 15 years ago, I later moved to the Twin Cities, and over the last year I made my way back to Rochester,” Donna said.

Donna is a cabinetmaker/woodworker at a local custom cabinet-making shop. Her hobbies include enjoying good coffee/beer/food, woodworking, occasionally running, biking and going to shows with friends.

Your style in just two words.

Classy and edgy.

Life motto?

Try not to suck.

How does your job attire differ from your off-work wear?

My work style and real-life style are not much different, my nonwork clothes are just less dirty.

How is your style authentically you?

It is very much representative of my honesty with who I am and presenting that version of myself to people.

Best style purchase you’ve ever made and what makes it so great?

My gold (not real gold) vintage Casio watch. Even though I am often dressed in a T-shirt and cargo pants, the watch still makes me feel a little dressed up.

Donna Unseth
Donna Unseth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Thoughts on shopping secondhand and fave finds?

I'm all for it. I have found two faux fur coats at thrift stores, and they're great.

What is one coveted hand-me-down you adore?

A mink stole that my granny gave me.

For daily garb, what’s on repeat?

My vintage Casio watch, and my black Levi's skinny jeans.

How does hair and/or makeup play into your get-ready routine?

I've recently started growing my hair out, so I'm still figuring that out. I don't wear makeup at work, and I only wear a little bit when I'm going places.

Go-to local shopping spots?

The thrift stores and Treedome.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

The obscene amount of coats and jackets.

Favorite cold weather items?

A beanie.

Donna Unseth
Donna Unseth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

