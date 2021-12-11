See Mary also as strong, bold, determined

Mary is courageous, wise and determined. This time of year, she is often depicted as a passive, gentle woman wearing light blue. She is so much more. Taking time to study Mary and her words grants us a more expansive understanding of her pivotal place in the Christmas story.

I envisioned a meek and mild Mary when I was growing up. In church, I heard her described as young, obedient and a virgin. While there’s nothing overtly wrong or untrue about these characterizations of Mary, getting stuck exclusively in these depictions of her can prevent us from recognizing other important elements of her identity. She’s bold, strong and fiercely determined, and more often than not, we don’t hear her described that way.

In the Gospel of Luke, chapter 1, verses 39-56, Mary shares a song of praise. She’s with her relative, Elizabeth, at the time. I encourage you to read her words and meditate upon them.

Mary expresses a revolutionary vision of who God is and what God is all about. She declares, “God has scattered the proud,” and “God has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly.”

Mary’s words throughout this portion of Scripture describe a merciful God who pays special attention to the needs of the oppressed and disrupts the misuse of power.

Another overlooked quality of Mary is her groundedness. She understands herself as valued and chosen by God, and from that rooted place, she faces immense challenges. After being visited by Gabriel with the news that she would carry the son of God, Mary must’ve had a lot of communicating to do! She had to talk to her own family, her fiance, her faith community and her fiance’s family. Mary must have grounded herself so deeply in the promises of God that no matter what came her way -- feedback, opinions or gossip -- she kept stepping forward valiantly.

In the weeks ahead, as you look upon nativity scenes and hear the story of Jesus’ birth, I encourage you to regard Mary with newfound curiosity and openness. She is noteworthy not only because of the infant she carried in her womb, but also because of her courage, faith and groundedness.

A prayer for the third week of Advent: Courage Granter, we give thanks for the witness of Mary. In the weeks ahead, we will see her depicted in art and nativity scenes. When we do, remind us of her wisdom, strength and determination. As we walk with Mary toward Bethlehem, grant us a measure of her courageous faithfulness. Amen.

Emily Carson is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website, emilyannecarson.com .