Send us your holiday cookie recipes

The Post Bulletin's annual Holiday Cookie Contest needs your winning, delicious, recipe.

112221-POST-BULLETIN-HOLIDAY-COOKIE-CONTEST-09353.jpg
Patti Feuerhelm's Danish butter cookies Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 06:15 AM
Does everyone rave about your holiday cookies? Show the world — or at least Southeast Minnesota — that you reign supreme with a mixing bowl and spatula.

The annual Post Bulletin Holiday Cookie Contest is underway.

Pick your best recipe — something with a holiday flavor — then send us your holiday cookie recipe via snail mail or email, we pick finalists. Those chosen then will bake up a batch of their holiday goodies and bring them in for judging. Our panel of judges tastes and ranks them.

We'll award some prizes and share the recipes with readers.

Deadline for recipes to be submitted is Nov. 23. Finalists will be notified by Nov. 25 and judging will take place Nov. 29. Winners will be notified that day, and the best recipes will be published Dec. 6.

Send recipes via email to news@postbulletin.com. Please put 'Cookie Recipe' in the subject line. Or send recipes through the postal service to Post Bulletin Cookie Contest, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Recipes must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022.

So melt some butter, measure your flour and sugar, and preheat those ovens for the win.

