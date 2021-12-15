SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle

Service dog begins training journey in Mower County

“We try to get them used to just about anything they might encounter as service dogs,” Stern said. “Have you heard that obnoxious (buzzer) noise at a basketball game? You want to make sure the dog isn’t going to jump and run.”

01 120721-FUTURE-SERVICE-DOG-9314.jpg
Adam VII a 14-week-old lab-golden retriever mix who is being trained by Amy Stern, a certified veterinary technician who volunteers through Canine Companions, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Quarry Hill Park Animal Hospital, where Stern works, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
December 15, 2021 07:50 AM
ADAMS -- When you're almost 4-months-old, your life revolves around sit, come and stay. Especially if you are going to be a service dog when you grow up.

Adam VII, an adorable black lab/golden retriever mix, is only the latest in Amy Stern's legacy of service dogs.

Stern received Adam on Oct. 21 and will return him to Canine Companions in New Albany, Ohio, in February 2023.

02 120721-FUTURE-SERVICE-DOG-9367.jpg
Amy Stern, a certified veterinary technician and volunteer with Canine Companion, with Adam VII a 14-week-old lab-golden retriever mix who she is training to be a future service dog Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Quarry Hill Park Animal Hospital, where Stern works, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Between then and now, she’ll teach Adam the basic commands, socialize him, and take him everywhere she goes -- work, home, grocery stores, sporting events, and more.

“We try to get them used to just about anything they might encounter as service dogs,” said Stern, an Adams resident. “Have you heard that obnoxious (buzzer) noise at a basketball game? You want to make sure the dog isn’t going to jump and run.”

At Rochester's Quarry Hill Park Animal Hospital, where Stern works as a certified vet tech, Adam will adjust to the kennel environment, other pets and their owners. Later in his training, he’ll lay around in the treatment center as pets come through for surgeries.

As his name implies, Adam VII is the seventh “Adam” Canine Companions has sent out into the wide world.

He’s part-lab, part-golden retriever -- a combination Stern says is both smart and more laid-back than most pets.

“You could have six of our puppies under a table and you wouldn’t even know they were there,” she said.

Canine Companions trains dogs for people with disabilities. If Adam graduates from his post-Rochester training, he might work with a child with autism, an Army vet with PTSD, or an adult with hearing impairment.

But right now, he’s mastering sit, down and shake, and beginning work on a “lap” command that will allow his owner to retrieve items from him without bending over.

03 120721-FUTURE-SERVICE-DOG-1009558.jpg
Amy Stern, a certified veterinary technician and volunteer with Canine Companion, with Adam VII a 14-week-old lab-golden retriever mix who she is training to be a future service dog Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Quarry Hill Park Animal Hospital, where Stern works, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Stern trained her first service-dog-to-be in 1994, during high school. She’s raised 13, all through Canine Companions. The dogs are bred in California, then “shipped all over” to be raised by volunteers until they’re old enough for advanced service training.

The volunteers cover the dog's food and vet bills while they are in their care. It’s like having a pet, Stern said, except that she doesn’t keep any of the Canine Companion dogs.

“The look on people’s faces” keeps her going, she said. “It’s so rewarding to see how they can change someone’s life.”

